Disney Dream at sea

Photo from a cabin on the Disney Dream, above the 4th deck promenade where the girl fell overboard. Photo: Mike Schuler

Cruise Industry Faces Renewed Calls for Man Overboard Tech After Father-Daughter Rescue

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 43
July 3, 2025

A dramatic rescue aboard the Disney Dream cruise ship has reignited the debate over man overboard (MOB) detection technology in the cruise industry. Earlier this week, a 5-year-old girl fell from the ship’s fourth deck, prompting her father to immediately jump in after her, resulting in her remarkable rescue.

While this incident ended successfully, safety experts highlight that such outcomes remain exceedingly rare. According to U.S. Coast Guard data, fewer than 19% of known MOB cases result in successful recovery.

“Too many lives have been lost simply because no one knew someone had gone overboard until it was too late,” said Matt Mitchell, former Chief of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Office of Search and Rescue Policy and current Director of Search and Rescue at Zelim, which offers AI-enabled detection, tracking and alerting for man overboard situations. “I’ve coordinated hundreds of these cases, and in the vast majority, the notification came hours, sometimes days after the person was last seen. That makes an effective rescue nearly impossible.”

The Disney Dream did have a man overboard alerting system, which helped crew members respond quickly by sounding an alert, launching a rescue boat, and deploying life preservers. However, passenger Laura Amador noted the challenges even with quick response: “The ship was moving quickly, so quickly, it’s crazy how quickly the people became tiny dots in the sea, and then you lost sight of them.”

Despite a 2010 mandate in the Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act requiring cruise ships to integrate MOB detection technology, implementation remains sparse. Mitchell explained that a 2011 U.S. Coast Guard policy letter advised sector commanders not to enforce the provision until suitable technology became commercially available – a policy that remains in place 14 years later.

“Now that [Zellim’s] ZOE technology is available and field-proven, there’s no excuse not to act,” Mitchell argued. “We’re no longer talking about ideas or prototypes. These systems work, they’re deployable, they have been Type Approved, and they can save lives.”

The incident occurred during the final leg of a four-night Bahamian cruise as the vessel sailed between the Bahamas and Fort Lauderdale. The father treaded water for more than 10 minutes while holding his daughter before the ship’s crew successfully rescued them.

Disney Cruise Line praised their crew’s response in a statement: “We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes.”

Mitchell believes the cruise industry shouldn’t wait for regulatory enforcement to implement better safety measures. “This is an opportunity for cruise lines to show leadership,” he said. “The next time someone falls overboard, will the ship report an unknown time and location, or will it report an immediate alert, live tracking, and a successful recovery? That decision is in the hands of the operators.”

