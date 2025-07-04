Russian Navy Deputy Commander Lauded by Putin is Killed by Ukraine, Says Moscow

By Andrew Osborn and Lidia Kelly

July 3 (Reuters) – Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy who was praised and promoted by President Vladimir Putin, has been killed in action, depriving Moscow of one of its most senior officers, the Russian military said on Thursday.

Gudkov, who was handed a top military honor in the Kremlin by Putin in February and appointed by him to the top naval post in March, was killed on Wednesday “during combat work in one of the border districts of Kursk region,” which is next to Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Unofficial Russian and Ukrainian military Telegram channels had earlier reported that Gudkov had been killed, along with other servicemen and officers, in a Ukrainian missile attack on a command post in Russia’s Kursk region with a U.S.-made HIMARS missile.

Reuters could not independently verify how Gudkov, 42, whose call sign was ‘Viking’, died or what he was doing in Kursk. Some Russian war bloggers said he had been in overall command of marines advancing in Ukraine’s neighboring Sumy region.

In charge of the navy’s coastal rocket and artillery forces and all of the navy’s marine units, he is one of the most senior Russian military officers to have been killed since Moscow launched its full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022.

At least 10 other senior Russian commanders have been killed in action or assassinated by Kyiv since the start of the war.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which accused Gudkov and his subordinates of committing various war crimes, something Moscow denied.

In the far eastern port city of Vladivostok, the home base of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, mourners left flowers near an outdoor portrait of Gudkov, part of a photo exhibition celebrating officers Russia regards as military heroes.

Putin singled Gudkov out for praise in March when he appointed him, saying that the 155th Marine brigade which he commanded, part of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, was an elite unit and one of the best Russia had.

He tasked Gudkov with applying his knowledge and experience to increase the combat efficiency of the new forces under his command and of helping oversee a planned reorganization of Russia’s Marine corps.

Russian war blogger ‘Romanov Light’ said Gudkov was regarded by troops as one of the most effective commanders and as one of the few to tell superiors the real situation on the ground rather than what they wanted to hear.

Before his promotion to the navy’s top brass, Gudkov had led his marine brigade through fighting inside Ukraine, including in combat around Kyiv, and had taken part in the storm of the port city of Mariupol, before eventually going on to fight in the Kursk region.

Parts of Kursk were seized by Ukrainian forces in a surprise offensive in August 2024. Russia said earlier this year it had driven them out.

(Reporting by Reuters Moscow and Lidia Kelly Writing by Andrew Osborn in London, Editing by Mark Trevelyan, Aidan Lewis, Alexandra Hudson)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.