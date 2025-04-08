World’s Largest Suction Sails Installed on Juice Carrier

Spain-based Bound4blue has completed the installation of the world’s largest suction sails on a specialized juice carrier, marking a new chapter in wind-assisted ship propulsion.

The groundbreaking project, completed at Astander Shipyard in Santander, Spain, features four 26-meter high eSAIL® units installed on the MV Atlantic Orchard, a vessel chartered by Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and owned by Wisby Tankers AB.

The installation demonstrated remarkable efficiency, with each sail unit installed in less than 24 hours. The vessel, originally built in 2014 as a dry bulk carrier before its 2020 conversion, is expected to achieve approximately 10% fuel consumption and emission savings, depending on its trading routes.

“eSAILs® open an easy, proven and economically beneficial pathway to greener operations for a wide variety of shipping segments, including unique vessel types such as juice carriers,” said José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO and Co-founder of bound4blue. “This specialist project is a prime example of how our technology meets customer needs. In this case, the units were lifted into positions originally occupied by four deck cranes, with all electrical and structural work, sail preparation, and full unit programming carried out in one co-ordinated yard visit.”

The project emerged following a comprehensive evaluation by LDC’s shipping decarbonization team, with Lloyd’s Register providing third-party assessment of competing solutions before bound4blue’s autonomous system was selected in late 2023.

Sébastien Landerretche, LDC’s Global Head of Freight, commented on the milestone: “Reflecting LDC’s journey to help shape a low-carbon maritime industry, and thanks to bound4blue’s unique technology as well as Wisby Tankers’ collaboration, we are excited about this significant first step of a voyage that represents a new milestone in our Group’s long history in shipping.”

The installation represents bound4blue’s third deployment this year, showcasing the company’s growing capacity to scale its technology across various vessel types, including MR Tankers, general cargo, and ro-ro vessels.

With a typical payback period of less than five years, the eSAIL® system has garnered attention from major industry players. Recent orders have come from shipping companies including Maersk Tankers, Eastern Pacific Shipping, and Klaveness Combination Carriers.

The technology’s adoption is particularly timely as the maritime industry faces increasing regulatory pressure. The MV Atlantic Orchard will benefit from simplified FuelEU Maritime compliance through the Wind Reward Factor, along with advantages related to CII and EU ETS regulations.

Founded in 2014, bound4blue has now deployed its eSAIL® system on seven ships, with 11 more in its order book, totaling more than 50 eSAILs®. The company maintains headquarters in Cantabria, Spain, with additional offices in Barcelona and Singapore.