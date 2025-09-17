gCaptain-logo
An LNG carrier at night

Stock Photo By Oleksandr Kalinichenko / Shutterstock

USTR Considers Easing LNG Penalty Ahead of China-Ship Rule Deadline

Bloomberg
September 17, 2025

By Ruth Liao and Joe Deaux (Bloomberg) —

The Trump administration is close to relaxing certain restrictions for liquefied natural gas companies that are part of a sweeping policy aimed at curbing China’s maritime dominance, according to three people familiar with the plans.

The US Trade Representative policy — finalized in April and set to take effect on Oct. 14 — looked to revive the US shipbuilding industry as a way to combat China’s dominance in the shipping and shipbuilding sectors. But American LNG producers say the new rule would counter President Donald Trump’s goal of shipping as much LNG as possible to the rest of the world by making the fuel more expensive and less competitive.

The USTR opened a public comment period in June to consider certain modifications to the rule. Those changes specific to LNG are being discussed within the administration with the aim that, if approved, they would be implemented by October, a person familiar said.

Spokespeople for the White House and USTR did not comment on the matter.

The changes under discussion involve a provision that would revoke Department of Energy export licenses for companies that fail to meet requirements for shipping fuel on US-built LNG tankers in the second half of the decade.

Removing the threat to yank the export permits would alleviate concerns from US LNG companies, given that existing shipbuilding capacity in the US is not equipped to churn out specialized LNG tankers that are mainly built in South Korea and Japan. 

Related Articles

Russia’s Crude Exports Lose Momentum After Baltic Flows Targeted
Shipping

Russia’s Crude Exports Lose Momentum After Baltic Flows Targeted

Russia’s weekly crude exports slumped, driven by a slide in Baltic shipments following Ukrainian drone strikes that affected key regional facilities.

6 hours ago
Total Views: 323
Aerial view of containerships at the port of Southampton
Environment

Port Industry Warns of ‘Disaster’ if IMO Net Zero Framework Fails October Vote

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) has issued an urgent call for IMO Member States to adopt the Net Zero Framework (NZF) at the upcoming extraordinary MEPC meeting...

7 hours ago
Total Views: 350
An inland tug and barges moves along a river under a bridge
Shipping

Coast Guard Awards $50 Million Contract to Modernize Mariner Credentialing System

The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a $49.6 million contract to Virginia-based Stealth Solutions Inc. to modernize its Mariner Credentialing Program (MCP) information technology system, marking a significant step toward...

September 16, 2025
Total Views: 3683