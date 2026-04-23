Golden Pass Ships First LNG Cargo, Launching Major New U.S. Export Supply

The departure of the first export cargo from the Golden Pass LNG terminal marks the formal entry of one of America’s largest new liquefied natural gas projects into global trade, adding substantial new supply capacity as buyers navigate geopolitical risk and shifting gas flows.

Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil, announced Wednesday the safe loading and departure of its inaugural cargo from Sabine Pass, Texas, a milestone marking the long-delayed project’s transition from commissioning into commercial trade.

“The safe and successful departure of our first LNG export cargo is a defining moment for Golden Pass, our workforce, the community, and the nation,” Golden Pass President and CEO Alex Savva said in a statement.

Once fully operational, the three-train terminal is expected to export roughly 18 million tonnes per annum, making it one of the largest LNG export facilities in North America and adding major new volume to U.S. export capacity at a consequential moment for global energy markets.

The cargo follows first LNG production from Train 1 announced in late March, but Wednesday’s sailing confirms Golden Pass has moved beyond commissioning and into the market.

Golden Pass comes online as global LNG trade is being reshaped by supply insecurity, shifting trade routes, and a growing premium on diversified export sources. For QatarEnergy, the project also carries strategic significance, giving the company part of its export portfolio outside the Persian Gulf and beyond risks tied to the Strait of Hormuz.

Unlike cargoes loaded at Qatar’s Ras Laffan export complex, which has been heavily damaged by Iranian strikes on energy infrastructure, shipments from Sabine Pass can reach global buyers without transiting the Hormuz chokepoint, offering an alternative supply route at a time when importers are placing increasing value not just on supply diversity, but route diversity.

“The successful commencement of LNG exports from our Sabine Pass terminal marks the fulfillment of the vision our shareholders set in motion years ago,” said Jeff Hammad, Golden Pass Chief Commercial Officer.

Sanctioned in 2019 with an investment exceeding $10 billion, the project has faced construction challenges and schedule slippage, but its launch adds another major pillar to the U.S. LNG export boom that has transformed the country into a dominant global supplier.

The startup also reinforces a broader growth wave still coming. With Trains 2 and 3 expected online sequentially after stable Train 1 operations, Golden Pass is set to ramp toward full nameplate capacity over the coming years, further cementing U.S. dominance in global LNG trade.

And Golden Pass is arriving amid a wider U.S. export buildout—including expansions at Corpus Christi and Plaquemines—that is poised to deepen America’s role as a swing supplier to global gas markets, particularly as buyers seek alternatives to geopolitically exposed supply routes.