Tariff Turmoil Drives Record Summer Cargo Surge at Nation’s Busiest Ports

The Port of Los Angeles handled 958,355 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in August, nearly matching last year’s strong performance amid economic headwinds and shifting trade policies.

“The Port of Los Angeles moved nearly 2 million containers in July and August combined,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka stated at a media briefing. “That’s the best two-month stretch for any port in the Western Hemisphere. Retailers and manufacturers have continued to bring goods in early, both to get ahead of holiday demand and to hedge against any shifts in trade policy.”

The strong performance follows the port’s busiest month in its 117-year history this July, when it handled over 1 million TEUs as retailers and manufacturers accelerated shipments amid concerns over impending tariff increases.

August’s loaded imports at Los Angeles reached 504,514 TEUs, down 1% from last year and 7.2% compared to July, while loaded exports increased 5% to 127,379 TEUs compared to 2024. Empty container movements decreased 1% year-over-year to 326,462 units.

Eight months into 2025, the Port of Los Angeles has handled 6,934,004 TEUs, representing a 4.5% increase over the same period in 2024.

The neighboring Port of Long Beach also saw strong volumes last month, achieving its second-busiest August on record and sixth-busiest month in its 114-year history. Long Beach processed 901,846 TEUs in August, down just 1.3% from the record set in August 2024.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach rank as the nation’s two busiest container ports based on TEU volume.

Looking ahead, Seroka anticipates some moderation in container volumes: “I expect container volumes to ease through the rest of 2025—especially against last year’s unusually high benchmarks. That’s because much of the year-end holiday cargo has already arrived. And economic signals like slowing job growth and lingering inflation are making both importers and consumers a bit more cautious.”

The early peak season has been attributed to retailers rushing to receive goods purchased during a recent pause in tariffs. Year-to-date, Long Beach has moved 6,592,708 TEUs through the first eight months of 2025, representing an 8.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

Tariff uncertainty continues to disrupt trade patterns. Former President Trump has delayed his next China tariff hike to November 10. Adding to the complexity, a federal court recently ruled tariff powers unconstitutional, though duties remain in place pending Supreme Court review.

“Shifting trade policies continue to create uncertainty for businesses and consumers,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “Our Supply Chain Information Highway digital tracker is projecting our peak shipping season to be on pace with last year as retailers start to stock their warehouses in preparation for the winter holidays.”

After July volumes reached 2.36 million TEU (the second-busiest month on record), the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates forecast projects September volume down 6.8% year-over-year, October down 13.2%, and December down 20.1% – which would represent the weakest performance since March 2023.

“Tariffs have had a significant impact on trade,” Hackett Associates Founder Ben Hackett noted. “The trade outlook for the final months of the year is not optimistic.”

NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold added: “Retailers have stocked up as much as they can ahead of tariff increases, but the uncertainty of U.S. trade policy is making it impossible to make the long-term plans that are critical to future business success. These tariffs and disruptions to the supply chain are adding costs that will ultimately lead to higher prices for American consumers.”