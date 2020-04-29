USS Kidd Arrives in San Diego After COVID-19 Outbreak

The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) arrives in San Diego, April 28, 2020. U.S. Navy Photo

The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) arrived in San Diego on Tuesday to treat sailors after a COVID-19 outbreak on board.

The USS Kidd was at sea participating in counter-narcotics operations in the U.S. South Command area of responsibility when several sailors began exhibiting influenza-like symptoms.

As of Tuesday, 64 sailors on guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG-100) have tested positive for the virus, with 63 percent of the crew tested, USNI New reported.

Prior to its arrival, two sailors were medically evacuated to the United States, while another fifteen were transferred to the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) for closer observation out of an abundance of caution.

While in San Diego, all sailors will be isolated off-ship with twice-daily medical screenings. Crewmembers who have tested negative will enter quarantine for a period of observation. A small number of COVID-19 negative sailors will remain on the ship for essential services and deep-cleaning.

“San Diego may not be USS Kidd’s home port, but we are definitely being made to feel at home,” said the ship’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Nathan Wemett. USS Kidd is based out of Naval Station Everett, Washington.

The ship will also undergo a full deep-cleaning which is expected to take two weeks.

“The USS Kidd Sailors continue to fight through this pandemic in order to get back to sea as soon as possible and execute their mission,” the Navy said.