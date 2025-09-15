‘USS Gerald R. Ford’ Aircraft Carrier Visits Norway’s Capital in Arctic Show Of Force

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in Norway’s capital, wrapping up a month-long joint exercise with NATO forces in the Norwegian and Barents Sea in a show of strength. The drills in the Sub-Arctic and Arctic region serve to reinforce NATO’s High North posture. A flotilla of naval vessels, including Norwegian frigate HNoMS Thor Heyerdahl, escorted the aircraft carrier into the Oslo fjord.
At a joint press conference U.S. and Norwegian officials highlighted the growing cooperation between the two nations in the Arctic.
“We’re building on the last three years of cooperation with our aircraft carrier forces off the coast of Norway and in the Arctic,” said U.S. Vice Admiral Paul Lanzilotta. He continued that “the continual cooperation has created a strong and lasting relationship” between the two countries’ naval forces.
Norwegian Vice-Admiral Rune Andersen echoed the sentiment saying that the partnership between U.S. and Norwegian forces was “tight” and was based on “common interests in having control in the Northern areas.”
NATO forces tested the Quicksink anti-ship munition, with a U.S. B-2 bomber deploying modified Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) bombs to strike maritime targets off Norway.
The exercise demonstrated enhanced precision strike capability at sea with scalable payloads. NATO officials said the drill was meant as a clear signal of deterrence — showcasing the ability to quickly neutralize surface threats in Arctic waters, underscoring readiness amid rising tensions with Russia.
“We are very pleased that the Americans want to test such new weapons together with Norwegian forces,” said Lt. Col. Vegard Finberg of Norway’s Armed Forces. He further added that the exercise “shows that the United States prioritizes maintaining stability and security in the High North.”
U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Gunn, commander of the 53rd Wing, described the test as “a clear example of how we work with trusted allies to bring new capabilities into play faster and smarter. We’re not just preparing for tomorrow; we’re shaping it together.”
September 13, 2025
