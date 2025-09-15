gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,953 members

‘USS Gerald R. Ford’ Aircraft Carrier Visits Norway’s Capital in Arctic Show Of Force

USS Gerald R. Ford in Oslo Fjord. (Source: Henrik S. Andersen/ Forsvaret)

‘USS Gerald R. Ford’ Aircraft Carrier Visits Norway’s Capital in Arctic Show Of Force

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
September 15, 2025

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in Norway’s capital, wrapping up a month-long joint exercise with NATO forces in the Norwegian and Barents Sea in a show of strength. The drills in the Sub-Arctic and Arctic region serve to reinforce NATO’s High North posture. A flotilla of naval vessels, including Norwegian frigate HNoMS Thor Heyerdahl, escorted the aircraft carrier into the Oslo fjord. 

At a joint press conference U.S. and Norwegian officials highlighted the growing cooperation between the two nations in the Arctic.

“We’re building on the last three years of cooperation with our aircraft carrier forces off the coast of Norway and in the Arctic,” said U.S. Vice Admiral Paul Lanzilotta. He continued that “the continual cooperation has created a strong and lasting relationship” between the two countries’ naval forces.

Norwegian Vice-Admiral Rune Andersen echoed the sentiment saying that the partnership between U.S. and Norwegian forces was “tight” and was based on “common interests in having control in the Northern areas.”

The port call in Oslo – the third by a U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier in five years –  comes after a recent long-range maritime strike trial known as Quicksink, aimed at demonstrating enhanced Arctic strike capability and sending a deterrence message toward Russia’s northern flank.

Norwegian frigate HNoMS Thor Heyerdahl and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Mahan (DDG 72) and USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) also conducted a joint patrol near Russia’s Arctic maritime border in the Bering Sea earlier this month

NATO forces tested the Quicksink anti-ship munition, with a U.S. B-2 bomber deploying modified Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) bombs to strike maritime targets off Norway. 

The exercise demonstrated enhanced precision strike capability at sea with scalable payloads. NATO officials said the drill was meant as a clear signal of deterrence — showcasing the ability to quickly neutralize surface threats in Arctic waters, underscoring readiness amid rising tensions with Russia.

“We are very pleased that the Americans want to test such new weapons together with Norwegian forces,” said Lt. Col. Vegard Finberg of Norway’s Armed Forces. He further added that the exercise “shows that the United States prioritizes maintaining stability and security in the High North.” 

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Gunn, commander of the 53rd Wing, described the test as “a clear example of how we work with trusted allies to bring new capabilities into play faster and smarter. We’re not just preparing for tomorrow; we’re shaping it together.” 

Norway recently announced the acquisition of at least five new anti-submarine frigates from the UK. The country’s biggest ever military expense, valued at more than $13 billion, will help Norway patrol two million square kilometers of northern waters in search of Russian Northern Fleet nuclear submarines.

USS Gerald R. Ford arriving in the Oslo Fjord. (Source: Forsvaret/Norwegian Armed Forces)

Tags:

arctic
NATO
norway
russia
USS Gerald R. Ford
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,953 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

People stand aboard Venezuelan fishing vessel "Carmen Rosa"
Defense

Venezuela Accuses U.S. Destroyer of Illegally Boarding Fishing Vessel

The Venezuelan government announced on Saturday that a U.S. destroyer intercepted, boarded and occupied aVenezuelan tuna fishing vessel for eight hours in the waters of the South American country's Special Economic Zone on Friday.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 240
USS Minnesota at the HMAS Stirling in Rockingham
Defense

US Will Have Access To Western Australia Nuclear Submarine Shipyard

Sept 14 (Reuters) – Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday that the United States would be able to use planned defence facilities in Western Australia to help deliver submarines under...

September 14, 2025
Total Views: 1862
An aerial view of a China Coast Guard ship navigating near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, as Philippine Coast Guard aircraft carrying journalists patrols the area
Defense

US Stands With Philippines Against China’s Plan In South China Sea

Sept 12 (Reuters) – The United States stands with the Philippines, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, rejecting what he described as China’s “destabilizing plans” for a disputed atoll in...

September 13, 2025
Total Views: 905