Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry
Join the leading maritime news network
— trusted by our 108,043 members
U.S. Airmen assigned to the 393rd Bomber Generation Squadron prepare a B-2 Spirit aircraft carrying Joint Direct Attack Munitions for departure at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Sept. 2, 2025. The aircraft delivered a maritime strike on surface vessel in the High North, in collaboration with Norwegian Allies, as part of the Air Force Research Laboratory QUICKSINK Joint Capability Technology Demonstration. U.S. Air Force Photo
U.S. Air Force and Norwegian Allies Test QUICKSINK Anti-Ship Weapon in Norwegian Sea
The U.S. Air Force successfully partnered with Norwegian allies to test next-generation precision maritime strike capabilities in the Norwegian Sea. The joint operation, which took place on September 3, demonstrated the effectiveness of the QUICKSINK maritime weapon system in a realistic combat scenario.
The test integrated a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri with Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35s to execute a long-range strike mission against a surface vessel. The B-2 employed precision-guided QUICKSINK munitions to engage and sink the maritime target, validating the aircraft’s stealth, range, and payload flexibility.
The QUICKSINK system incorporates Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM), a precision-guided bomb that comes in variants ranging from 500-2000 pounds. This latest operation involved the 500lb variant known as the GBU-38 JDAM, according to photos released by the U.S. Air Force.
“This test is a clear example of how we work with trusted allies to bring new capabilities into play faster and smarter,” said Col. Scott Gunn, 53rd Wing commander. “We’re not just preparing for tomorrow; we’re shaping it together.”
Norwegian support provided critical infrastructure and airspace access, enabling the test to be conducted in a strategically critical and operationally challenging environment. The exercise advanced tactics for long-range sensor-to-shooter operations, including integrating beyond-line-of-sight communications and multi-domain targeting capabilities essential in contested environments.
“We are building readiness on both sides of the Atlantic and creating options that make maritime strike more distributed, survivable and integrated,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Bressett, 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron commander.
The QUICKSINK system represents a significant advancement in maritime strike capabilities. Developed as a Joint Capability Technology Demonstration, QUICKSINK provides a low-cost method for neutralizing surface vessels using modified, air-delivered munitions. The system was previously tested in June 2025, when a 500-pound variant was successfully deployed from a B-2 Spirit at the Eglin Air Force Base Gulf Test Range.
The U.S. Air Force has conducted other QUICKSINK exercises at the Gulf Test Range in 2022 and 2024, as well as in July 2024 during the RIMPAC SINKEX.
Unlike traditional anti-ship weapons like torpedoes, which require submarines to expose their position, QUICKSINK allows for air-delivered maritime strikes across vast areas at a much higher pace. The technology utilizes the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Weapon Open Systems Architecture (WOSA) seeker technology, which reduces costs through modularity and allows for the integration of components from different manufacturers.
This latest test also validated both large and small variants of the precision strike system, expanding operational options for commanders in maritime-focused operations.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.