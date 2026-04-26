US Says Navy Intercepted Iran-Linked Vessel in Arabian Sea

By Sam Kim and Tony Czuczka

Apr 25, 2026 (Bloomberg) –US naval forces intercepted a sanctioned vessel in the Arabian Sea on Saturday as part of the Trump administration’s blockade of Iranian energy exports, according to US Central Command.

The M/V Sevan was among 19 “shadow fleet” vessels sanctioned by the US Treasury Department on Friday for its links to “transporting billions of dollars worth of Iranian energy, oil and gas products, including propane and butane, to foreign markets,” Central Command said in a statement.

Yesterday, M/V Sevan was among 19 “shadow fleet” vessels sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Treasury for activities related to transporting billions of dollars worth of Iranian energy, oil and gas products, including propane and butane, to foreign markets.



Earlier today, Sevan… pic.twitter.com/7HdJ5iHNF7 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 25, 2026

On Saturday, the US deployed a Navy helicopter to intercept the merchant vessel, which subsequently complied with US military direction to turn back to Iran under escort, according to Central Command.

The Sevan, a tanker that has carried Iranian cargoes in the past, was tracked this week approaching the Strait of Hormuz. The ship is owned and managed by Dubai-based Anka Energy & Logistics Co.

US forces are continuing to enforce the blockade against ships entering or departing Iranian ports and 37 vessels have been redirected since the start of the measures, Centcom said.

President Donald Trump earlier Saturday called off a trip by his top envoys to Pakistan for potential talks on a deal with Iran, casting doubt on the future of a ceasefire between the two sides.

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