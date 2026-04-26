gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,566 members

A U.S. Navy MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter flies over U.S. and U.K. Navy ships during a U.S. and U.K. Mine Countermeasures Exercise (MCMEX) taking place at the Arabian Sea

A U.S. Navy MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter flies over U.S. and U.K. Navy ships during a U.S. and U.K. Mine Countermeasures Exercise (MCMEX) taking place at the Arabian Sea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

US Says Navy Intercepted Iran-Linked Vessel in Arabian Sea

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
April 25, 2026

By Sam Kim and Tony Czuczka

Apr 25, 2026 (Bloomberg) –US naval forces intercepted a sanctioned vessel in the Arabian Sea on Saturday as part of the Trump administration’s blockade of Iranian energy exports, according to US Central Command.

The M/V Sevan was among 19 “shadow fleet” vessels sanctioned by the US Treasury Department on Friday for its links to “transporting billions of dollars worth of Iranian energy, oil and gas products, including propane and butane, to foreign markets,” Central Command said in a statement.

On Saturday, the US deployed a Navy helicopter to intercept the merchant vessel, which subsequently complied with US military direction to turn back to Iran under escort, according to Central Command.

The Sevan, a tanker that has carried Iranian cargoes in the past, was tracked this week approaching the Strait of Hormuz. The ship is owned and managed by Dubai-based Anka Energy & Logistics Co.

US forces are continuing to enforce the blockade against ships entering or departing Iranian ports and 37 vessels have been redirected since the start of the measures, Centcom said.

President Donald Trump earlier Saturday called off a trip by his top envoys to Pakistan for potential talks on a deal with Iran, casting doubt on the future of a ceasefire between the two sides.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Arabian Sea
Iran conflict
Iran maritime blockade
iran sanctions
shadow fleet
US Navy

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,566 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta warships escort the MV Abdullah after it was freed by Somali pirates. Photo courtesy EUNAVFOR
Navy

“Free Seas” Are Not Unraveling — But the System Is Changing Under Pressure

The global maritime system remains open, but operates with less slack, greater volatility, and more variable constraints on access. By Bruce Kimbrell (Policy Op-Ed)    A recent Wall Street Journal...

April 14, 2026
Total Views: 2577
POTUS and SECWAR shaking hands under the American flag on a us military base
Navy

Trump’s 2027 War Department Budget Plan Could Exceed $1.5 Trillion

By Erik Wasson and Gregory Korte (Bloomberg) President Donald Trump is preparing to release a fiscal year 2027 budget plan on Friday that will frame his party’s midterm election message around...

April 3, 2026
Total Views: 796
Lt. Charmaine Solis observes commercial vessels sailing alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) while ship operates in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG), led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 26. U.S. Navy Photo
Defense

Red Sea Lessons Haunt Western Effort to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

The Western allies trying to negotiate a way to protect the Strait of Hormuz for energy shipping face a stark reality: a similar effort in the Red Sea that started years earlier cost billions of dollars and ultimately failed against Yemen's Houthis.

March 30, 2026
Total Views: 1518