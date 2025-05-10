gCaptain-logo
An LNG tanker is guided by tug boats at the Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG export unit in Cameron Parish, Louisiana

An LNG tanker is guided by tug boats at the Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG export unit in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, U.S., April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Marcy de Luna

US Regulators Recommend Venture Global’s CP2 LNG Project Gets Greenlight

Reuters
May 10, 2025
reuters logo

HOUSTON, May 9 (Reuters) – U.S. federal regulators recommended in a final environmental report that Venture Global’s VG.N proposed CP2 liquefied natural gas export project in Louisiana get the go-ahead, according to a government document filed on Friday.

If constructed, CP2 will be the single largest LNG export facility in the U.S. and help the country remain the world’s largest exporter of the superchilled gas. 

Venture Global already obtained approval to construct the 28 million tonnes per annum plant, but was forced to conduct an additional environmental review of air quality impact following a court ruling.

The study concluded that the project should be allowed to continue, the document from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission showed.

“Based on our analysis and conclusions above, we have determined that no further mitigation measures are required for the project,” FERC said.

The additional review followed August 2024 decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that quashed FERC approval of rival LNG exporter NextDecade’s NEXT.O plant at the Port of Brownsville, Texas. The court also ordered FERC to reconsider the ramifications of the CP2 project on the air quality.

CP2 has been at the center of a fight between the energy sector and environmentalists seeking to limit future LNG projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Nia Williams)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

calcasieu pass
LNG
us lng exports
venture global
