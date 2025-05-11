gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,138 members

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Shipyard. Photo courtesy ThyssenKrupp.

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Shipyard. Photo courtesy ThyssenKrupp.

Thyssenkrupp Eyes Europe Shipyard Deals After Naval Orders Surge

Bloomberg
Total Views: 18
May 10, 2025

By William Wilkes

May 10, 2025 (Bloomberg) —Thyssenkrupp AG’s naval division is scouting for shipbuilding partners across Europe, as new submarine orders push its German shipyards toward full capacity.

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, Germany’s largest naval shipbuilder, announced Thursday that Singapore has ordered two additional Type 218SG submarines, bringing its total to six. The deal means TKMS’s two shipyards will run near full capacity well into the 2040s, just as Europe ramps up defense spending.

“We’re working on finding partners and options for consolidation,” TKMS Chief Executive Officer Oliver Burkhard said Thursday in an interview. “There’s an unbalanced capacity usage across Europe and we have to think in European terms.”

Despite being one of Europe’s leading naval shipbuilders, TKMS has long been constrained by underinvestment from its parent company. Past efforts at European consolidation have stalled, in part due to Berlin’s reluctance to cede control over the firm’s submarine technology, which is viewed as a strategic national asset.

Germany’s naval spending is expected to rise significantly after the Bundestag amended its debt rules to allow potentially unlimited military investment. Further urgency came after US Vice President JD Vance cast doubt on the transatlantic defense alliance, raising concerns about America’s central role in securing key waterways like the Baltic Sea, where Russia maintains major naval bases.

With its main production line in Kiel, TKMS is also overhauling a second facility on the country’s northeastern seaboard in Wismar. The company acquired the Wismar yard in 2022 after the bankruptcy of MV Werften, previously known for building cruise ships, and is converting it to submarine production.

“Right now, I’m not aiming for a third yard, but if demand keeps growing, we might need to consider it,” Burkhard said, noting that TKMS has doubled its production capacity in the past three years. “In Wismar, there is still some more capacity.”

Thyssenkrupp intends to partially list TKMS later this year, and Burkhard said the plan remains on track, despite market turmoil sparked by US President Donald Trump’s trade policies. 

“It’s on track,” he said, adding that the defense sector is in a “special situation” and that investor interest remains strong.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

mv werften
shipbuilding
submarines
ThyssenKrupp
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,138 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

First Arctic LNG Carrier Part of Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Heads to Chinese Shipyard For Possible Maintenance
Shipping

First Arctic LNG Carrier Part of Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Heads to Chinese Shipyard For Possible Maintenance

After more than nine months at sea sanctioned LNG carrier East Energy (formerly Asya Energy) has pulled into a Zhoushan-based shipyard, likely to undergo maintenance or repairs. It is the first ‘shadow fleet’ LNG carrier of Arctic LNG 2 project visiting a Chinese yard. 

April 10, 2025
Total Views: 1354
Russia’s Zvezda Shipyard Delivers First Arctic Oil Tanker After 3-Year Delay, But Vessel Already Sanctioned by US
Shipyard

Russia’s Zvezda Shipyard Delivers First Arctic Oil Tanker After 3-Year Delay, But Vessel Already Sanctioned by US

After years of trying to construct Arctic-capable oil and LNG tankers within Russia, the Zvezda shipyard in the Far East has, for the first time, succeeded in delivering a vessel....

January 24, 2025
Total Views: 7890
Restricted To Ship In China Poster
Shipyard

WATCH An American Ship Get Locked Down In China

by John Konrad (gCaptain) In November American Merchant Marine officer Madeleine Wolczko left her island home and took a Washington State Ferry to Seattle then caught a flight south to...

April 24, 2022
Total Views: 11124