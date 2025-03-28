ThyssenKrupp and Ulstein Team Up to Deliver Norway’s Next-Generation Frigates

German ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and Norwegian Ulstein Verft will combine their state-of-the-art technology and local shipbuilding expertise to compete for the construction of Norway’s next generation frigates. The country’s Navy is looking to acquire five or six frigates to replace the aging Fridtjof Nansen-class vessels.

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Ulstein will compete with the German F127 design against existing and other proposed designs such as the British Type 26, the French FDI, and the American Constellation-class.

The German company is already involved in the development and construction of the Type 212CD submarines currently under construction for both the German and the Royal Norwegian Navy.

Should the Thyssen/Ulstein collaboration be awarded the contract a significant share of the work would be carried out in Norway.

Ulstein would also be looking to expand its existing shipbuilding facilities in Norway if its bid proves successful.

“If the frigate project is awarded our cooperative constellation, we will be looking at possible investments to further develop the production at our facility,” says Lars Lühr Olsen, managing director at Ulstein Verft.

The F127 frigate is an ongoing German Navy procurement program for the replacement of its Sachsen-class frigates. The first of five vessels is expected to enter into service in 2033.

The German F127 design is comparable in terms of size and armament with the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.