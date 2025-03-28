gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,859 members

Russia’s Putin Launches Nuclear-Powered Submarine Equipped With Hypersonic Missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a launching ceremony of a nuclear-powered submarine named Perm, equipped with hypersonic Zircon, as he visits a nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk, in Murmansk, Russia March 27, 2025. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Russia’s Putin Launches Nuclear-Powered Submarine Equipped With Hypersonic Missiles

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 28, 2025

March 27 (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a nuclear-powered submarine equipped with hypersonic Zircon missiles capable of traveling at several times the speed of sound.

Russian news agencies, referring to a video link from the Arctic port of Murmansk, said Putin launched the vessel, named Perm after a city in the Urals, with the order: “I hereby authorize!”

The Russian agencies, quoting documents associated with the launch, said the Perm is the first nuclear-powered submarine to be equipped with Zircon missiles as a standard feature.

Zircon missiles have a range of 900 km (560 miles) and their speed renders them very difficult to defend against.

The Perm is the sixth submarine in Russia’s Yasen and Yasen-M classes built by the Sevmash shipyard near Murmansk.

The Russian agency reports said the vessel’s construction specifications differed slightly from earlier models in the same class.

The agencies said that while in Murmansk, Putin visited a submarine named Arkhangelsk, also in the same class, and toured the Atomflot enterprise, which oversees Russia’s icebreaker projects.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Tags:

Northern Fleet
russia
submarine
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,859 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. visits Nuuk, Greenland, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Defense

Vance Arrives in Greenland as US Guns for Control of Island

Vice President JD Vance landed in Greenland a day after his boss reiterated his desire to take over the remote and resource-rich Arctic island as US territory. 

15 minutes ago
Total Views: 64
Aircraft Carrier USS ‘Nimitz’ Sets Sail for Final Deployment
Defense

Aircraft Carrier USS ‘Nimitz’ Sets Sail for Final Deployment

The nearly 50-year old USS Nimitz, the lead vessel of its class, departed from the Naval Air Station in San Diego for what is likely to be its final deployment....

6 hours ago
Total Views: 2506
Secret Service, Navy Counter-Drone Technology Testing Led to Faulty Cockpit Alerts, Officials Say
Defense

Secret Service, Navy Counter-Drone Technology Testing Led to Faulty Cockpit Alerts, Officials Say

Testing of counter-drone technology near Reagan Washington National Airport by the U.S. Secret Service and Navy earlier this month led to numerous flight crews receiving faulty alerts of potentially nearby aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration and a U.S. senator said on Thursday.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 2108