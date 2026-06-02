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Startups Shore Up Ukraine’s Defenses With Sea Drone Swarms and Robot Trucks

A still image from a video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be the Ukrainian drone boat attacking the Russian warship Priazovye in the Black Sea in this image taken from handout footage released June 11, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Startups Shore Up Ukraine’s Defenses With Sea Drone Swarms and Robot Trucks

Reuters
Total Views: 0
June 2, 2026

By Daniel Flynn

KYIV, June 2 (Reuters) – How to stop Russian drones flying undetected across the Black Sea to attack Ukraine’s port city of Odesa? That was the problem facing Ukraine’s military that Charles Maher set out to solve.

The former U.S. submarine commander, who founded maritime intelligence and security company BlueShadow, started working with the Ukraine’s defense units to develop a system to control swarms of autonomous naval vessels that would form a protective barrier off the Ukrainian coast.

“When fully deployed, there’ll be four squadrons of 12 vessels … And these squadrons will operate 10 to 12 kilometers offshore,” Maher told Reuters. The first squadron – armed with missiles and interceptor drones – could be operational by early 2027, he added.

BlueShadow, from Denmark, was among eight startups that demonstrated new systems and products to military units over the weekend – part of an ecosystem of small companies and investment firms that has sprung up to bolster Ukraine’s military efforts.

BUSINESS SERVES ‘A BIGGER PURPOSE’

They were all working with Defence Builder — a private-sector accelerator that provides funding, mentorship and access to resources to grow defense technology startups into larger companies.

Line Rindvig, CEO of Defence Builder, said it provides companies with initial funding of $10,000 and a four-month acceleration program that includes advice on creating strong business foundations to attract investors, and contacts in the military to provide support and feedback on products.

In return, the military gets a potential low-cost weapon or system to use against its much better-resourced foe, and the accelerator takes a small stake in the startup.

“Business is business, but we also all serve a bigger purpose,” Rindvig said. “And it is to make sure that the solutions that are needed to win this war are getting the financial backing they need.”

Defense Builder is part of the Ukrainian Council of Defense Industries Investor Club, a grouping of around 25 institutions seeking to spur investment in Ukraine’s defense industry and collaborate on deals.

The club estimates publicly disclosed defense investment in Ukraine ballooned from just $1.1 million in 2023 to $105 million last year.

LAND DRONES ARE A PRIORITY

To speed up procurement, brigades can order products directly from manufacturers on the Brave1 Market online site and DOT-Chain – a kind of Amazon for weapons that offers 800 products from 200 manufacturers.

Like regular customers, they can leave reviews of the products.

One priority for Defence Builder, Rindvig said, is remote-controlled vehicles that can operate in the “Kill Zone” around the front line – where thousands of drones make it increasingly dangerous for humans.

Telearmy, an Estonian startup, has been putting remote-controlled systems inside trucks on the frontline since 2023, allowing them to be driven from hundreds of kilometers away, according to its founder Enn Laansoo.

Standing beside a modified BRDM-2M – a Soviet-era armored car – Laansoo said Telearmy could adapt almost any vehicle on the battlefield.

“You cannot send any more soldiers to the front line and our technology provides that layer so the soldier doesn’t have to be there,” said Laansoo, whose company is seeking capital to expand.

In recent months, Ukraine’s military has used “mid strike” drones to target Russia’s logistics bases, air defenses and vital road links to the front line. Responding to a shortage of such drones, startup Wingtech developed a reusable fixed-wing bomber, the Haba, which it says can fly 300km (190 miles) on a mission and is resistant to jamming.

Deployed on the battlefield for more than a year, Wingtech was seeking working capital to increase production to meet demand from the military. They found it, Rindvig said, when an established Ukrainian defense manufacturer stepped in with financing.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

Black Seae
drones
russia
Sea drone
ukraine

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