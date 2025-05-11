Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry
Join the leading maritime news network
— trusted by our 109,138 members
A drone view shows a commercial fishing boat leaving the port, as cuts by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to NOAA (National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration) imperil key fishing data and research, in Point Judith, Rhode Island, U.S., March 13, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Trump To Allow Commercial Fishing In New England Marine Monument
The move is aligned with the Trump administration’s efforts to cut regulations it believes are burdensome to businesses and economic activity.
The proclamation will reopen the nearly 5,000-square-mile (13,000-square-kilometer) Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, which was designated by former President Barack Obama in 2016 to protect species including deep-sea corals, sea turtles and whales.
Trump opened the monument to fishing during his first term in 2020, but that was reversed by former President Joe Biden in 2021.
The decision supports fishing communities, economic activity and jobs, the White House official said.
A recent aerial survey of the monument by the New England Aquarium, supported by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, found over 600 animals, including a humpback whale calf and bottlenose dolphin calves, the group posted on Facebook on Friday.
Peter Auster, research professor emeritus of marine sciences at the University of Connecticut, said the monument serves as an important reference site for understanding how human activity in the ocean affects marine life.
“Without protected areas like this that exclude commercial scale activities, we have no measure of how human uses elsewhere at sea impact biodiversity,” Auster said.
The monument is the second Trump has opened to fishing since his second term started in January. On April 17 he signed an order opening 400,000 acres of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument to commercial fishing.
The administration’s regulatory freeze injected chaos and uncertainty into the nation’s $320 billion fishing industry this spring, when it delayed the opening of some East Coast fisheries and led to overfishing of Atlantic bluefin tuna, Reuters has previously found.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom, Jeff Mason and Leah Douglas; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Deepa Babington)
President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday opening the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument (PRIMNM) to commercial fishing, marking a substantial change in U.S. fishing policy. The proclamation...
By Valerie Volcovici, Leah Douglas, Gloria Dickie March 23 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s regulatory freeze has injected chaos and uncertainty into a number of lucrative American fisheries, raising the risk of...
The master of the German-registered fishing trawler MFV Helen Mary faces seven charges under sea-fisheries law following an inspection in Irish waters, marking another chapter in the vessel’s controversial history....
February 20, 2025
Total Views: 11075
Get The Industry’s Go-To News
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
— just like 109,138 professionals
Secure Your Spot
on the gCaptain Crew
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
— trusted by our 109,138 members
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.