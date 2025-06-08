gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,055 members

Return,Of,The,Fishing,Seiner,After,The,Catch,At,Sunset

Stock Photo: Shutterstock/Anna Kostenko

Octopus Invasion In English Channel Shows Risks From Warming Seas

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
June 7, 2025

By Joe Wertz

May 30, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Some English fishermen have hit the jackpot this season, hauling in tons of octopus, but the invasion of the eight-legged molluscs also highlights the threat from marine heat waves.

Persistent high-pressure weather patterns this spring accelerated the heating of an unusually warm North Atlantic, blocking westerly winds and smothering currents that stir up colder water layers deep in the ocean, said Paul Moore, a climatologist with Ireland’s Met Éireann. 

Sea surface temperatures west of Ireland soared 4C above normal in May, with waters near the UK rising by as much as 2.5C to the highest on record, according to the country’s Met Office.

Those warmer waters have suited the octopus, but when one part of the natural ecosystem changes, there can be knock-on effects. The surge in octopus has come at the expense of the shellfish populations they prey on. For now, Neil Watson, whose firm operates out of Brixham Fish Market on the English Channel, has been one of the winners. 

“They’re pulling up the crab pots and it’s just a happy octopus and a load of shells where he’s had his lunch,” said Watson, after his boats unloaded 48 tons of octopus on May 27, a 240-fold jump on the previous year. “I’ve never seen what I’m seeing today.”

Other beneficiaries of the warm seas include jellyfish and sea bass, but it’s hurting cod — a traditional staple of British fish and chips. And crucially, it’s also hitting plankton, the foundation of marine food chains, said Georg Engelhard, a senior marine scientist at the UK’s Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science.

A recent shift in weather has brought more low-pressure systems and unsettled conditions, lowering ocean temperatures from their highs. But the sea remains warmer than the norm, increasing the chances that the marine heat wave will worsen toward a summer peak in August, said Met Éireann’s Moore.

“It won’t take much to push it up again over the next few months,” he said.

Further high-pressure systems — which brought onshore temperature records, drought and slumping wind-power generation earlier this year — are forecast over the summer. The heating from those short-term weather patterns is occurring on top of global warming, which is raising ocean temperatures and intensifying marine heat waves.

While Brixham Trawling Agents is enjoying the octopus boom — getting good prices from major European seafood buyers — Watson is concerned about the long-term damage to fisheries.

Warmer seas are changing migration patterns and ensuring higher survival rates among octopus eggs and larvae, said Engelhard. But the plummeting shellfish numbers show the uneven impact on the ocean.

“It’s just quite unprecedented,” he said.

The threat posed by marine heat waves goes beyond winners and losers among ocean species. It can trigger algae blooms that starve waters of oxygen, creating “dead zones” with mass fish die-offs. It can also boost toxins and other pathogens, which can sicken humans too.

“That can impact the beaches, whether people go swimming or because it affects things like mussels and oysters that we would like to eat,” Engelhard said.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

climate change
commercial fishing
english channel
north atlantic
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,055 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The fishing vessel Bonanza surrounded by smaller vessels during the rescue of four U.S. boaters from a life raft in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Dominican Republic
Commercial Fishing

Trump Cuts Threaten Safety Training For Workers In America’s Most Dangerous Jobs

By Leah Douglas NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts, May 31 (Reuters) – By the time Robbie Roberge spotted the fire consuming his boat’s galley last August, he knew he had just minutes to evacuate his...

June 1, 2025
Total Views: 2284
Trump To Allow Commercial Fishing In New England Marine Monument
Commercial Fishing

Trump To Allow Commercial Fishing In New England Marine Monument

May 9 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Friday will sign a proclamation restoring commercial fishing access to a marine national monument off New England, according to a White House official. The move...

May 10, 2025
Total Views: 2540
Pacific Islands Heritage marine national monument map
Commercial Fishing

Trump Administration Opens Pacific Remote Islands Marine Monument to Commercial Fishing

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday opening the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument (PRIMNM) to commercial fishing, marking a substantial change in U.S. fishing policy. The proclamation...

April 18, 2025
Total Views: 3050