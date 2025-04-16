gCaptain-logo
Stock photo of an lng carrier at sunset

Stock Photo: Wojciech Wrzesien / Shutterstock

Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass Achieves Commercial Operations

Mike Schuler
April 16, 2025

Venture Global announced a significant advancement in U.S. LNG infrastructure with the commencement of commercial operations at its Calcasieu Pass export facility in Louisiana.

The project, completed in an impressive 68-month timeframe from final investment decision, stands as one of the fastest greenfield LNG projects ever completed.

The achievement was reached despite multiple challenges, including the global COVID-19 pandemic, two hurricanes, and manufacturing complications with the facility’s power infrastructure. The project’s success is attributed to its innovative design featuring modular liquefaction trains and process facilities installed sequentially, coupled with Venture Global’s owner-led construction approach.

At full capacity, the project is expected to export at least 10 million tonnes of LNG per year (MPTA).

“I am incredibly proud of our team who have worked relentlessly and diligently to successfully construct and commission our first LNG project,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “We are excited to reach this milestone and are grateful for our regulators and supply chain partners who have worked with our team to reach commercial operations as efficiently and safely as possible.”

During construction, the project maintained an exemplary safety record, surpassing industry standards set by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for Heavy Construction. The facility also offers competitive pricing, featuring average liquefaction fees below $2/mmbtu on long-term contracts.

Portuguese energy company Galp Energia confirmed it has lifted its first LNG cargo from the facility, initiating a 20-year agreement signed in 2018 for 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG. This marks the beginning of take-or-pay rights and obligations under the long-term contract.

The Calcasieu Pass facility is part of Venture Global’s broader expansion in the LNG sector. The company’s portfolio includes their second facility, Plaquemines LNG, which began production in December 2024. Venture Global is actively developing over 100 MTPA of nameplate production capacity, demonstrating their commitment to providing affordable energy solutions globally.

