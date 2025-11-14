gCaptain-logo
US Coast Guard Responds to Russian Military Ship Near Waters Off Oahu

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point monitors a Russian military vessel, south of Oahu, Hawaii, U.S., October 29, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard/Cutter William Hart/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

Reuters
November 13, 2025

Nov 13 (Reuters) – The United States Coast Guard detected a Russian military ship on October 29 approximately 15 miles (24 km) south of Oahu, near U.S. territorial waters, it said on Thursday in a statement.

A Coast Guard aircraft and cutter “responded to the Russian Federation Navy Auxiliary General Intelligence ship Kareliya,” the Coast Guard said.

“Acting in accordance with international law, Coast Guard personnel are monitoring the Russian vessel’s activities near U.S. territorial waters to provide maritime security for U.S. vessels operating in the area and to support U.S. homeland defense efforts,” the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said under international law, foreign military vessels may “transit and operate outside other nations’ territorial seas, which extend up to 12 nautical miles from shore.”

Coast Guard
hawaii
russia
USCG
