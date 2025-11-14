Grounded Trailer Bridge Barge Looted Off Bahamas Following Mechanical Failure

Jacksonville-based transportation provider Trailer Bridge reported an active robbery aboard its barge Brooklyn Bridge on the evening of November 13, with approximately 50 individuals looting cargo from the vessel while it sat stranded roughly three miles off the Bahamas.

The company contacted the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy to report the ongoing theft. Bahamian police dispatched a unit to respond but declined to engage with those aboard the vessel, citing concerns about potential violence.

“This is a rapidly unfolding incident and as of our last report, our barge was actively being robbed,” said Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano. “Our top priority is the safety of our personnel. We have alerted local Bahamian police as well as the US Coast Guard and the US Navy. Again, the situation is evolving quickly and our priority is the safety of our people and our cargo. We will have further updates once the barge is secure.”

The incident stems from a mechanical failure that occurred on November 11, when the Southern Dawn tug encountered severe winds while en route to Puerto Rico. The weather conditions caused a tow wire failure that left the Brooklyn Bridge grounded off the coast of the Bahamas. The robbery began while the barge awaited assistance to resume its route.

According to the Bahamian Ministry of Energy & Transport’s Port Department, the barge ran aground on a reef off Abaco. Officials confirmed they are in direct communication with the vessel’s owner and that divers have already assessed the situation. Attempts are currently underway to pull the barge off the reef.

The Port Department stated that no environmental impact is anticipated at this time, though a comprehensive environmental assessment will be conducted following the barge’s removal to address any potential concerns.

Trailer Bridge operates Jones Act barge services to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, in addition to providing third-party logistics solutions across North America, including trucking, intermodal, freight forwarding, and project cargo services. The company maintains a fleet that includes two roll-on, roll-off vessels and two load-on, load-off vessels running between Jacksonville and San Juan, Puerto Rico.