Ukraine’s Drone Strikes Push Russia to Export More Crude

An aerial view shows the Vladimir Arsenyev tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel//File Photo

Bloomberg
October 7, 2025

By Julian Lee (Bloomberg) — A surge in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s oil refineries has cut processing crude at home and led to a surge in Moscow’s crude exports.

Ukraine has launched at least 28 attacks on Russian oil refineries since the start of August. That compares with a total of 21 strikes in the first seven months of the year. During the recent period, domestic fuel making has slumped — and seaborne crude sales surged — by a similar amount. 

In that time, concern about fuel supply within Russia has grown. Yet while crude exports have surged as the nation diverts unprocessed barrels to global market, key ports now look close to their upper shipping limit.

Ukraine has managed to strike at more than one-third of Russia’s main oil refineries this year, although the impact on its foe’s overall oil processing is a tiny fraction of that. That’s because not all the drones get through, those that do won’t necessarily damage significant processing units, and Russia is constantly working to repair affected facilities.

The ports that are most likely to handle diverted barrels — Primorsk and Ust-Luga in the Baltic, and Novorossiysk in the Black Sea — are shipping either close to their historic peaks, or they’ve struggled all year to boost flows amid Ukrainian attacks on pumping stations.

Russia’s refineries are set to process 4.86 million barrels a day of crude in October, a slide of 484,000 barrels a day from July, according to data from analytics firm OilX. While there’s often a decrease in that period, this year’s slump has been bigger than normal.

Tanker tracking data show that export flows rose by 435,000 barrels a day in a comparable period. A bigger increase than normal for the time of year.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

russia
russia crude exports
Ukraine War
Related Articles

An aerial view shows the oil tanker named Boracay (also called Pushpa)
Shipping

Denmark Tightens Oversight of Shadow Fleet Tankers in Strategic Baltic Gateway

The Danish government has announced strengthened environmental oversight of tankers at Skagen Anchorage, a critical hub for Baltic Sea shipping traffic that serves as the gateway to and from the...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 207
Aerial view of a container ship
Shipping

WTO: AI-Driven Trade, Frontloading Boosts Maritime Shipping in 2025 as New Tariffs Cloud 2026 Outlook

Global merchandise trade has exceeded expectations in the first half of 2025, with the World Trade Organization raising its growth forecast to 2.4% for the year, up significantly from its...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 139
Photo shows damage to the M/V Minervagracht following a Houthi missile attack in the Gulf of Aden
Shipping

Crew Member Dies Following Houthi Attack on Dutch Cargo Ship ‘Minervagracht’

Netherlands-based Spliethoff confirmed today that a crew member of the MV Minervagracht has died from critical injuries sustained during an attack in the Gulf of Aden last week. “It is...

October 6, 2025
Total Views: 2461