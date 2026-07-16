Ukraine Says Drone Campaign Has Hit 147 Russian-Linked Vessels in 11 Days

Ukraine says its expanding drone campaign against Russia’s maritime logistics has now struck 147 vessels in just 11 days, extending operations from the Sea of Azov deeper into the Black Sea as Kyiv intensifies efforts to disrupt Russia’s shadow fleet and wartime exports.

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Thursday that operators struck another 11 vessels on July 16 as part of Operation “MoLoChKa,” bringing the total number of vessels hit since July 6 to 147.

According to the military, the campaign has now targeted 117 vessels in the Sea of Azov and 30 vessels in the Black Sea.

The latest reported strikes included five oil tankers in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, one gas tanker in the Black Sea, three dry cargo vessels, and two tugboats.

The attacks were carried out by operators from several Ukrainian drone units. USF Commander Robert “Magyar” Brovdi said the operation is designed to cripple Russia’s maritime logistics while avoiding environmental damage.

“The objective is to paralyze the logistics of oil, fuel, and cargo transported in circumvention of sanctions. Every self-propelled vessel must be turned into a drifting barge, blind and deaf. Our objective is not to pollute the waters with oil spills, so there will be no hull breaches,” Brovdi said.

The operation marks a significant expansion of Ukraine’s use of long-range maritime drones against commercial shipping that Kyiv says supports Russia’s war effort. Earlier this week, Ukraine reported striking 116 vessels over the campaign’s first nine days.

Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking civilian shipping, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov describing the campaign as “terrorism.” Ukraine rejects that characterization, maintaining it targets only vessels that directly support Russia’s military logistics and sanctions evasion.

The escalating attacks have drawn concern from the International Maritime Organization. IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez this week condemned attacks against merchant shipping in both the Sea of Azov and Black Sea, warning that civilian seafarers should never become casualties of geopolitical conflicts.

The Sea of Azov remains strategically important for Russia, handling roughly one-quarter of the country’s grain exports and serving as a key outlet for agricultural products and other cargoes from southern Russia.

As with previous announcements, Ukraine has not identified the individual vessels allegedly struck, and Russian authorities have not disclosed the extent of any damage. The claims from both sides could not be independently verified.