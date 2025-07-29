Ukraine Rolls Out Remote IDs for Seafarers Stranded by War

Ukraine is set to implement a pioneering pilot scheme allowing remote processing of Seafarers’ Identity Documents (SIDs), providing critical relief to thousands of Ukrainian maritime professionals unable to return home due to the ongoing conflict.

The new system will establish a remote processing center in Warsaw, Poland, enabling Ukrainian seafarers abroad to apply for or renew their national SIDs without returning to Ukraine. While no specific launch date has been announced, industry sources expect the program to begin within the next few months.

“Ukraine is showing leadership here. This is a practical solution to a very real problem and one that could inspire other flag states to modernize and support their seafarers more effectively,” said Henrik Jensen, CEO of Danica Crewing Specialists, which manages numerous Ukrainian crew members.

The reform transfers responsibility for SID issuance from local port captains to the Maritime Administration and will integrate with Ukraine’s digital infrastructure. Documents not collected within a specified timeframe will be automatically invalidated, streamlining the process.

Jensen added, “This is a long-overdue fix to a system that has cost seafarers work and income. Too often, outdated processes and paperwork gaps have forced Ukrainian crew off ships despite being willing and able to work. A remote option is not just convenient. It is essential to their livelihoods.”

The initiative comes at a critical time for Ukrainian seafarers who continue supporting global trade while facing extraordinary challenges, including limited access to government services and inability to return home safely.

Danica Crewing Specialists described the development as a “transformational shift toward modern maritime services capable of unlocking continuity and security for the country’s workforce” and has committed to providing updates as the program becomes operational.