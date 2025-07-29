gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,827 members

Ukrainian coast guard patrols the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cargo ships are seen from a patrol boat of Ukraine’s coast guard as they sail in the Black Sea, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Ukraine Rolls Out Remote IDs for Seafarers Stranded by War

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 29, 2025

Ukraine is set to implement a pioneering pilot scheme allowing remote processing of Seafarers’ Identity Documents (SIDs), providing critical relief to thousands of Ukrainian maritime professionals unable to return home due to the ongoing conflict.

The new system will establish a remote processing center in Warsaw, Poland, enabling Ukrainian seafarers abroad to apply for or renew their national SIDs without returning to Ukraine. While no specific launch date has been announced, industry sources expect the program to begin within the next few months.

“Ukraine is showing leadership here. This is a practical solution to a very real problem and one that could inspire other flag states to modernize and support their seafarers more effectively,” said Henrik Jensen, CEO of Danica Crewing Specialists, which manages numerous Ukrainian crew members.

The reform transfers responsibility for SID issuance from local port captains to the Maritime Administration and will integrate with Ukraine’s digital infrastructure. Documents not collected within a specified timeframe will be automatically invalidated, streamlining the process.

Jensen added, “This is a long-overdue fix to a system that has cost seafarers work and income. Too often, outdated processes and paperwork gaps have forced Ukrainian crew off ships despite being willing and able to work. A remote option is not just convenient. It is essential to their livelihoods.”

The initiative comes at a critical time for Ukrainian seafarers who continue supporting global trade while facing extraordinary challenges, including limited access to government services and inability to return home safely.

Danica Crewing Specialists described the development as a “transformational shift toward modern maritime services capable of unlocking continuity and security for the country’s workforce” and has committed to providing updates as the program becomes operational.

Tags:

seafarers
Ukraine War
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,827 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
News

Here’s What’s in Trump’s Trade Deal with Europe

The United States and the European Union agreed on a framework trade deal, which leaders on both sides of the Atlantic said would end months of uncertainty for industries and consumers.

July 28, 2025
Total Views: 1184
The Panama Canal as U.S. President Donald Trump plans to regain control of the Canal.
News

CK Hutchison Ports Deal Deadline Likely to be Extended as US-China Tensions Weigh

CK Hutchison's plan to sell most of its $22.8 billion ports business is unlikely to be finalized anytime soon, with political brinkmanship set to continue, and sources saying that a Sunday deadline for exclusive talks was likely to be extended.

July 25, 2025
Total Views: 595
Indian Firm Shipped Explosives to Russia Despite US Warnings
News

Indian Firm Shipped Explosives to Russia Despite US Warnings

An Indian company shipped $1.4 million worth of an explosive compound with military uses to Russia in December, according to Indian customs data seen by Reuters, despite U.S. threats to impose sanctions on any entity supporting Russia's Ukraine war effort.

July 24, 2025
Total Views: 1699