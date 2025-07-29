Boskalis-Allseas Consortium Lands $1.4 Billion Taiwan Gas Pipeline Project

A 50/50 consortium formed by Boskalis and Allseas has secured a €1.2 billion (US $1.38 billion) contract from CPC Corporation Taiwan to build the second offshore gas pipeline from Yongan to Tongxiao (YT2), the companies announced today.

The 232-kilometer YT2 pipeline will run parallel to the existing YT1 pipeline, connecting the Yongan LNG terminal in southwest Taiwan with the Tongxiao transfer station in the northwest. The 36-inch offshore natural gas pipeline is designed to enhance gas supply capacity in northern Taiwan and support the country’s energy transition goals.

Under the contract terms, Boskalis will handle the landfalls, microtunnelling activities, nearshore and offshore trenching, backfilling, and rock installation for 34 pipeline crossings. The company will deploy two large hopper dredgers, a large backhoe dredger, and a subsea rock installation vessel for these operations.

Allseas will be responsible for pipeline installation and pre-commissioning, including the pre-lay installation of concrete mattresses, utilizing “two of the most advanced pipelay vessels.”

“This project demonstrates Boskalis’ and Allseas’ commitment to supporting the development of critical energy infrastructure and reinforces their leading position in the offshore sector,” the companies stated in their joint announcement.

The project is scheduled to commence in 2026, with completion expected in 2028.

The comprehensive scope includes trenching, pipeline installation with 34 crossings over existing and future infrastructure, backfilling, and two landfalls. By working closely with CPC Corporation Taiwan, the consortium aims to enhance the reliability and security of natural gas supply for the region.