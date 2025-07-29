gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,827 members

Boskalis dredger Queen of the Netherlands

Boskalis dredger Queen of the Netherlands. Photo courtesy Boskalis

Boskalis-Allseas Consortium Lands $1.4 Billion Taiwan Gas Pipeline Project

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 29, 2025

A 50/50 consortium formed by Boskalis and Allseas has secured a €1.2 billion (US $1.38 billion) contract from CPC Corporation Taiwan to build the second offshore gas pipeline from Yongan to Tongxiao (YT2), the companies announced today.

The 232-kilometer YT2 pipeline will run parallel to the existing YT1 pipeline, connecting the Yongan LNG terminal in southwest Taiwan with the Tongxiao transfer station in the northwest. The 36-inch offshore natural gas pipeline is designed to enhance gas supply capacity in northern Taiwan and support the country’s energy transition goals.

Under the contract terms, Boskalis will handle the landfalls, microtunnelling activities, nearshore and offshore trenching, backfilling, and rock installation for 34 pipeline crossings. The company will deploy two large hopper dredgers, a large backhoe dredger, and a subsea rock installation vessel for these operations.

Allseas will be responsible for pipeline installation and pre-commissioning, including the pre-lay installation of concrete mattresses, utilizing “two of the most advanced pipelay vessels.”

“This project demonstrates Boskalis’ and Allseas’ commitment to supporting the development of critical energy infrastructure and reinforces their leading position in the offshore sector,” the companies stated in their joint announcement.

The project is scheduled to commence in 2026, with completion expected in 2028.

The comprehensive scope includes trenching, pipeline installation with 34 crossings over existing and future infrastructure, backfilling, and two landfalls. By working closely with CPC Corporation Taiwan, the consortium aims to enhance the reliability and security of natural gas supply for the region.

Tags:

allseas
boskalis
taiwan
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,827 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Eternity C beginning to sink
Shipping

Houthi Militants Release Video of Kidnapped ETERNITY C Crew Members

Crew members of the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier ETERNITY C have appeared in what maritime security experts describe as a heavily scripted propaganda video following their kidnapping by Houthi militants. The...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 2118
lng tanker
Shipping

Venture Global Secures Record $15.1 Billion Financing for CP2 LNG Project

Venture Global has announced a final investment decision (FID) and successful closing of $15.1 billion in project financing for Phase 1 of its CP2 LNG facility, marking a significant milestone...

18 hours ago
Total Views: 656
Plumes of smoke rise from what is said to be Liberia-flagged, Greek-operated bulk carrier, the MV Magic Seas that was, according to Yemen's Houthis, attacked following an alleged exchange with the captain, off southwest Yemen
Shipping

Yemen’s Houthis Threaten To Target Ships Linked To Firms Dealing With Israeli Ports

Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday they would target any ships belonging to companies that do business with Israeli ports, regardless of their nationalities, as part of what they called the fourth phase of their military operations against Israel.

July 28, 2025
Total Views: 2163