UK Boards Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker in First Direct Interdiction Operation

The United Kingdom has boarded a sanctioned Russian shadow fleet tanker in what officials described as the first UK-led operation of its kind, marking a significant escalation in efforts to crack down on Moscow’s oil export network.

British authorities said Royal Marine Commandos and National Crime Agency officers boarded the tanker Smyrtos in the English Channel during a six-hour operation early Saturday. The mission was supported by Royal Navy vessels, military helicopters and an RAF P-8 maritime patrol aircraft.

Following the boarding, the vessel was directed to an anchorage off England’s south coast, where it will remain under investigation.

The operation targeted Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet”—a network of tankers used to transport Russian oil outside Western sanctions regimes. The fleet has become increasingly important to Moscow since sanctions were imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the operation was intended to disrupt funding for Russia’s war effort.

“This operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin’s war in Ukraine that they cannot hide,” Starmer said in a statement.

UK Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis said Russia relies on the shadow fleet to generate revenue from oil exports and that disrupting those operations would reduce funds available to support the war.

British officials said the boarding was carried out in international waters and in accordance with domestic and international law. The government cited provisions under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) that allow warships to verify a vessel’s nationality when there are reasonable grounds to suspect it is operating without a valid flag or nationality.

The UK has emerged as one of the most aggressive enforcers of sanctions targeting Russia’s maritime oil trade. According to the government, nearly 600 vessels linked to the shadow fleet have now been sanctioned by Britain.

Officials estimate the shadow fleet consists of more than 700 vessels and is responsible for carrying roughly three-quarters of Russia’s sanctioned oil exports. Many of the ships operate through complex ownership structures, frequent flag changes, ship-to-ship transfers and other practices designed to obscure the origin of cargoes and evade sanctions.

Beyond sanctions concerns, Western governments have increasingly highlighted the environmental and safety risks posed by the aging fleet. The UK said more than 70% of shadow fleet tankers are over 15 years old and that dozens of incidents involving such vessels have been recorded in recent years.

Saturday’s operation follows a series of coordinated actions by Western allies, including the United States and France, aimed at disrupting Russia’s oil exports. However, it marks a significant escalation by involving the direct boarding and detention of a vessel suspected of violating sanctions.

The operation was conducted in close coordination with France, according to the UK government.