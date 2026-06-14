Rubio Defends Hormuz Enforcement After India Protests Seafarer Deaths

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has defended Washington’s blockade enforcement operations in the Strait of Hormuz after India lodged a formal protest over attacks that killed three Indian mariners aboard a commercial tanker this week.

According to a State Department readout released Friday, Rubio discussed the situation during a call with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, stressing that commercial vessels operating in the region must comply with instructions from U.S. forces.

“The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from U.S. forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait,” the State Department said. Rubio also underscored that violations of the U.S. blockade and the transport of Iranian oil “will not be tolerated.”

The comments came hours after Jaishankar revealed he had raised the deaths of three Indian seafarers directly with Rubio.

“Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified,” Jaishankar wrote on social media.

The exchange marks one of the sharpest public disagreements between Washington and New Delhi since the maritime crisis began.

The diplomatic dispute follows a series of incidents last week involving Indian crews in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz. On June 9, three Indian seafarers were killed aboard the tanker Settebello after the vessel was disabled during a U.S. blockade enforcement operation. The incident marked the first confirmed fatalities linked to Washington’s campaign against Iranian oil shipments.

Just two days later, all 20 Indian crew members aboard the tanker Jalveer were rescued after U.S. forces disabled the vessel in a separate operation. Earlier in the week, another tanker, Marivex, carrying an all-Indian crew was also disabled.

The incidents have placed Indian seafarers at the center of the crisis. India is one of the world’s largest suppliers of merchant mariners, with hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals serving aboard commercial vessels globally.

Reflecting growing concern, India’s Directorate General of Shipping has issued an urgent security advisory warning of heightened risks in the Gulf region. The advisory specifically cited the Marivex, Settebello, and Jalveer incidents and advised shipping companies and crewing agencies to restrict the deployment of Indian seafarers to conflict areas until further notice.

While Indian officials have focused on the safety of civilian mariners, the U.S. position remains centered on sanctions enforcement and compliance with military instructions.

Notably absent from the State Department’s readout was any direct reference to the deaths aboard Settebello or India’s protest over the incident. Instead, Washington stressed the need for commercial vessels to obey orders from U.S. forces operating in the region.

The differing accounts underscore a widening gap between the two governments over the human cost of the campaign.

As blockade enforcement operations continue and tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz, the safety of merchant crews is increasingly emerging as a diplomatic issue alongside the broader dispute over Iranian oil exports.