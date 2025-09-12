gCaptain-logo
Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea

A handout photo released on January 10, 2025, shows the suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker Eventin, carrying around 99,000 metric tons of oil from Russia, under tow after a propulsion issue in the Baltic Sea. Photo: Havariekommando/German Central Command for Maritime Emergencies

UK Blacklists 70 Russian Shadow Fleet Ships in Sweeping Sanctions Push

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 12, 2025

The United Kingdom has delivered its latest significant blow against Russia’s shadow fleet, sanctioning 70 additional vessels involved in transporting Russian oil exports. The action comes as part of a broader package of 100 new sanctions announced by the UK Foreign Secretary during a visit to Kyiv.

“The UK continues to lead the charge against the shadow fleet carrying Russian oil exports. Today, 70 more ships in the fleet have been sanctioned. The UK has now targeted more oil tankers than any other country,” the Foreign Secretary stated during the announcement.

The sanctions are specifically designed to reduce Putin’s sources of revenue and military supplies as Russia intensifies its assault on Ukraine. Recent weeks have seen a dramatic escalation in Russian attacks, including the largest air attack of the war with over 800 missiles and drones fired at Ukraine in a single night.

Russian drone and missile launches against Ukraine have increased tenfold compared to a year ago, with 6,500 reported in July alone. These strikes have directly hit the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers building and damaged the British Council and EU delegation buildings in Kyiv.

“International action to increase economic pressure on Russia and to cut off critical cash flows which he desperately needs to pay for this illegal war is vital,” said Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. “These sanctions form the next stage in the UK’s leading efforts to ramp up economic pressure alongside our security support.”

The sanctions package also targets 30 entities and individuals supplying key equipment for Russia’s military, including electronics manufacturers from China and Turkey whose components are used in Iskander and Kh-101 missiles and Russian drones.

Among the sanctioned vessels are the Kirill Lavrov, Mikhail Ulyanov, and several ships with the prefix “Gazpromneft,” indicating their connection to Russia’s state-owned energy company.

Maritime security experts have long highlighted the shadow fleet as a critical component of Russia’s ability to circumvent international sanctions and continue funding its military operations in Ukraine. The UK’s action represents the most comprehensive targeting of this fleet by any nation to date.

