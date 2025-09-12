Fire-Damaged Wan Hai 503 Arrives at Jebel Ali Port After Three-Month Salvage Operation

The Singapore-flagged containership WAN HAI 503 has berthed at its Port of Refuge in Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates, marking a significant milestone in a complex salvage operation.

The vessel, which suffered a serious fire while traversing the Indian Ocean on June 9, is expected to arrived on September 11 under the towage of the salvage team.

“Preliminary assessments indicate that the vessel’s stability and structural integrity are secure, with no immediate risks identified,” according to the latest update from Wan Hai Lines.

The incident began when the crew detected thick smoke aboard the vessel while it was approximately 54 nautical miles off the west coast of India. Following emergency protocols, the 22-person crew was ordered to abandon ship after assessment by the master and Indian maritime authorities.

In the evacuation, 18 crew members were safely rescued by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, while four crew members—two from Taiwan and one each from Indonesia and Myanmar—were reported missing. Six crew members required hospitalization for injuries.

T&T Salvage was appointed on June 10 to coordinate salvage operations, with their ocean-going tug Offshore Warrior dispatched to the scene. By June 13, a salvage team had successfully boarded the vessel and secured a tow rope.

The firefighting operation continued through July, with the fire gradually brought under control. By August 5, the company reported that the fire had been completely extinguished, though monitoring of temperatures continued.

The vessel was subsequently towed across the Indian Ocean, transiting waters near the India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary in mid-August before heading toward the Middle East.

On September 10, Wan Hai Lines reported that the vessel was transiting the Strait of Hormuz en route to Jebel Ali, with the salvage team having completed “a comprehensive inspection and measurement of all cargo holds and compartments.”

At Jebel Ali, the vessel will undergo further inspections and procedures. Container inspection and unloading operations are expected to begin in October, subject to the progress of inspections and coordination with cargo owners.

The WAN HAI 503 operates on the South China–India route in a joint service with Evergreen Marine Corp and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.