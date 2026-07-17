gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 104,581 members

Xue Long, a Chinese research ship, transits north through the U.S. EEZ and over the U.S. extended continental shelf in the Bering Sea with a declared destination of the Arctic, July 12, 2026. In recent years, the Coast Guard has observed heightened activity in the U.S. Arctic and anticipates continued and increased presence in the region this summer

Xue Long, a Chinese research ship, transits north through the U.S. EEZ and over the U.S. extended continental shelf in the Bering Sea with a declared destination of the Arctic, July 12, 2026. In recent years, the Coast Guard has observed heightened activity in the U.S. Arctic and anticipates continued and increased presence in the region this summer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

U.S. Coast Guard Tracks Chinese Icebreakers as They Transit U.S. Arctic Waters

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 17, 2026

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is monitoring two Chinese research icebreakers as they transit north through the Bering Sea toward the Arctic, marking the first Chinese vessel movements through the U.S. exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and extended continental shelf this year.

The Coast Guard said Friday that the Chinese research vessel Xue Long transited through the U.S. EEZ and over the U.S. extended continental shelf in the Bering Sea en route to the Arctic. A second Chinese icebreaker, Xue Long 2, is also heading north.

The Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL-755) was deployed under Operation Frontier Sentinel to monitor the vessels during their transit.

The operation is intended to safeguard U.S. sovereign rights, ensure foreign vessels comply with international law, and enable the Coast Guard to respond quickly if it detects suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Although foreign vessels are permitted to transit the U.S. EEZ under international law, the Coast Guard noted that conducting marine scientific research within the EEZ or on the U.S. extended continental shelf requires prior U.S. authorization and the sharing of collected scientific data.

“In recent years, the Coast Guard has observed heightened activity in the U.S. Arctic and anticipates continued and increased presence in the region this summer,” the service said.

“Alongside the Department of War, the Department of State, and our international partners, we are actively responding to competitor activities across an increasingly contested Arctic,” said Rear Adm. Bob Little, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District.

The latest deployment follows a sharp increase in Chinese Arctic operations over the past two years.

In 2025, the Department of Homeland Security described China’s Arctic activity as “unprecedented,” citing a significant rise in Chinese research and military-capable vessels operating in or near U.S. Arctic waters. The report said multiple Chinese vessels spent extended periods over the U.S. extended continental shelf and conducted dozens of manned submersible dives across the Arctic Ocean.

The Coast Guard responded last year by expanding surveillance operations and deploying multiple icebreakers and cutters to monitor Chinese vessels operating north of Alaska. For the first time in more than a decade, the service operated two icebreakers simultaneously in the High North following the commissioning of the commercial icebreaker Storis, while Healy and National Security Cutter Waesche tracked several Chinese research vessels, including Ji DiTan Suo San Hao, Shen Hai Yi HaoZhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di, and Xue Long 2.

The renewed activity comes as competition in the Arctic intensifies amid shrinking sea ice, growing interest in natural resources, and the emergence of shorter shipping routes linking Asia and Europe. U.S. officials have increasingly argued that expanding the Coast Guard’s icebreaker fleet and Arctic presence is critical to maintaining American sovereignty and monitoring foreign activity in the region.

Tags:

arctic
China
u.s. coast guard icebreakers

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 104,581 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

EU Lawmakers Urge Denmark’s Fayard to Halt Servicing of Russian Arctic LNG Fleet
News

EU Lawmakers Urge Denmark’s Fayard to Halt Servicing of Russian Arctic LNG Fleet

More than 100 lawmakers from the European Parliament and national legislatures across Europe have called on Denmark’s Fayard shipyard to immediately stop servicing specialized LNG carriers that transport Russian Arctic gas, intensifying pressure on the last European shipyard still maintaining the icebreaking vessels critical to Moscow’s Yamal LNG export project.

13 hours ago
Total Views: 372
EU’s Next Russia Sanctions Package Adrift Following Greek Veto to Protect Arctic LNG Shipping Interests
Shipping

EU’s Next Russia Sanctions Package Adrift Following Greek Veto to Protect Arctic LNG Shipping Interests

Greece has thrown the European Union’s proposed 21st sanctions package against Russia into limbo, demanding exemptions for a domestic shipping company whose specialized Arctic liquefied natural gas carriers could become stranded assets under new restrictions aimed at tightening pressure on Moscow’s energy exports.

July 16, 2026
Total Views: 2679
China Launches First Scheduled Weekly Arctic Container Service to Europe 
Shipping

China Launches First Scheduled Weekly Arctic Container Service to Europe 

China’s Sealegend Shipping plans to launch the first scheduled weekly container shipping service between China and Europe via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) this summer, marking a significant step toward regular commercial container operations across the Arctic following last year’s record-setting transit.

July 15, 2026
Total Views: 3455