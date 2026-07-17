JPMorgan Chase Commits $24 Million to Boost Shipbuilding and Submarine Supply Chain in Philadelphia

JPMorgan Chase is investing $24 million to help strengthen the U.S. shipbuilding industry, including support for submarine manufacturing and maritime suppliers, as part of a broader effort to finance industries the bank considers critical to America’s economic and national security, CEO Jamie Dimon said.

The funding package includes $18 million in loans and investments and $6 million in grants. According to CNBC, the money will help finance a new submarine manufacturing facility at the Philadelphia Navy Yard being developed by Rhoads Industries, expand lending to maritime-related small businesses, and strengthen regional supply chains.

“The arsenal of democracy has been reignited,” JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in an interview with CNBC.

Dimon pointed to the ongoing transformation of Philadelphia’s shipbuilding sector, citing Hanwha’s growing investment in the region.

“People said it couldn’t happen, but here you have Hanwha shipbuilding at the Philadelphia Navy Yard,” he said.

The announcement comes as the United States ramps up efforts to rebuild domestic shipbuilding capacity amid rising geopolitical tensions and growing concerns about the country’s industrial base.

The investment is part of JPMorgan Chase’s $1.5 trillion Security and Resiliency Initiative, launched last year to finance industries deemed vital to national security. The initiative identifies shipbuilding as one of its priority sectors, alongside defense, energy, advanced manufacturing and strategic technologies.

The latest announcement also builds on a series of major investments in Philadelphia’s maritime industry.

South Korea’s Hanwha acquired Philly Shipyard in late 2024 and has since announced plans to invest $5 billion to expand the facility, with the goal of dramatically increasing commercial ship production while supporting broader U.S. shipbuilding ambitions. Rhoads Industries has also committed to expanding submarine component manufacturing at the nearby Navy Yard to support the U.S. Navy’s submarine industrial base.