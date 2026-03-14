U.S. Boosts LNG Exports From Plaquemines as Hormuz Crisis Threatens Global Gas Supply

The U.S. Department of Energy has approved an immediate increase in liquefied natural gas exports from Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG terminal in Louisiana, moving to bolster global gas supplies as escalating conflict in the Middle East threatens energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright authorized an additional 0.45 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of LNG exports to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries from the facility, representing a 13% increase in export capacity.

With the new authorization, Plaquemines LNG is now permitted to export up to 3.85 Bcf/d of natural gas to global markets.

The move comes as maritime attacks and security threats tied to the escalating U.S.–Israel conflict with Iran have severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint that carries roughly 20% of global LNG trade.

“At a time when Iran and its terrorist proxies attempt to disrupt the global energy supply, the Trump Administration remains committed to strengthening American energy dominance,” Wright said in a statement.

Last year, the U.S. became the first nation to export more than 100 million metric tons of LNG in a single year. According to preliminary data, the country sold 111 million metric tons in 2025—almost 20 million metric tons more than Qatar.

Analysts have warned that any prolonged disruption to LNG shipments from the Persian Gulf—particularly from Qatar, one of the world’s largest exporters—could tighten global gas markets and trigger a surge in demand for alternative suppliers such as the United States and Australia.

The Plaquemines LNG facility began operations in late December 2024 and delivered 16.4 million metric tons in 2025 after a rapid ramp-up. The latest authorization allows the terminal to immediately increase shipments to countries without U.S. free trade agreements, which account for the majority of LNG imports globally.

Officials say the new Plaquemines authorization could help offset potential disruptions to global energy markets as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

“Our mission to enable secure, reliable, and affordable energy has never been more important than now,” said Kyle Haustveit, Assistant Secretary of the Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Office. “This action will make an immediate difference by helping add to global LNG supplies.”

The announcement underscores the growing role of U.S. LNG exports as a strategic energy buffer for global markets increasingly exposed to geopolitical shocks—from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the current conflict threatening shipping through the Persian Gulf.