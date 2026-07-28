Tugboat Captain Pleads Guilty in Fatal Biscayne Bay Collision That Killed Three Children

A Miami tugboat captain has pleaded guilty to federal seaman’s manslaughter charges after admitting he operated a tug and barge with obstructed visibility, failed to post a proper lookout, and was using his cellphone before a collision that killed three children participating in a Biscayne Bay sailing camp.

Yusiel Lopez Insua, 46, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court after prosecutors said his actions led to the July 28, 2025, collision between a construction barge and a stalled sailboat carrying a sailing instructor and five children.

According to court records, Insua was operating a 25-foot tugboat pushing a 108-foot construction debris barge across Biscayne Bay when the accident occurred. Prosecutors said the barge’s forward view was blocked by a deckhouse and crane, yet no crewmember had been assigned to serve as a dedicated lookout—a fundamental maritime safety requirement when visibility from the helm is restricted.

At the same time, the sailboat, carrying one counselor and five children from a nearby sailing camp, lost wind and became stalled directly in the path of the approaching tug and barge. Because Insua’s view was obstructed and no lookout was posted, authorities said he failed to see the sailboat before the barge ran over it, trapping it beneath the hull.

The counselor and two children managed to escape after being dragged beneath the barge, but three children became trapped under the wreckage and drowned.

Federal investigators also found evidence that Insua had been using his cellphone while underway. A forensic review of the device revealed internet activity during the voyage, including at or near the time of the collision.

“Three children lost their lives in a tragedy that never should have happened,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. “Yusiel Lopez Insua operated a tugboat pushing a massive barge with an obstructed view, failed to assign a lookout, and engaged in cellphone activity while underway. He admitted that his criminal failure to follow basic maritime safety rules caused this deadly collision.”

Capt. Frank J. Florio, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Sector Miami, said the case underscores the importance of strict adherence to maritime safety standards.

“The tragic loss of life in this case is a solemn reminder of why the U.S. Coast Guard stands the watch every day,” Florio said. “From inspections and investigations to search and rescue, education and outreach, and partnerships across all levels of government, our mission is clear: to ensure every vessel operating in our waters is safe, legal, and prepared.”

Joshua Packer, special agent in charge of the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service’s Southeast Region, credited the cooperation among multiple agencies.

“This case demonstrates the critical importance of strong partnerships among federal, state, and local agencies,” Packer said. “By working together, we were able to bring accountability and justice in this tragic case.”

Insua faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. His sentence will be determined by a federal judge after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, Coast Guard Sector Miami, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, with assistance from local law enforcement agencies that responded to the collision.