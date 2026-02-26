gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,074 members

A tugboat with the McMurdo Docking Pier arrives at McMurdo Station with USCGC Polar Star in the background

The McMurdo Docking Pier arrives under tow to McMurdo Station, Antarctica. Photo courtesy TradeWinds Towing

Permanent Docking Pier Reaches McMurdo Station After 9,100-Nautical-Mile Tow

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 26, 2026

The McMurdo Docking Pier has successfully arrived at McMurdo Station, the United Sates’ research station in Antarctica, after completing a 9,159 nautical mile journey across the Pacific and Southern Oceans.

The pier was towed from the Pacific Northwest by TradeWinds Towing over 69 days, averaging 5.5 knots throughout the voyage. The voyage included four days of weather routing to avoid the worst of the Southern Ocean systems. On the final leg from New Zealand to Antarctica, the tow encountered seas of up to 30 feet

The new pier will replace the traditional seasonal ice pier that has historically served the station. Designed with a raked hull to ride on top of sea ice and engineered for long-term durability in polar conditions, the structure will provide more reliable, lower-maintenance mooring infrastructure to support cargo operations at the largest research facility in Antarctica.

Built in Portland by Gunderson Marine & Iron and designed by Glosten for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the new pier will replace the traditional seasonal ice pier that has historically served the station. Designed with a raked hull to ride on top of sea ice and engineered for long-term durability in polar conditions, the structure will provide more reliable, lower-maintenance mooring infrastructure to support cargo operations at the largest research facility in Antarctica.

“This project reflects the capability and resilience of our workforce,” said Dee Burch, President of Gunderson Marine & Iron. “From engineering and fabrication in Portland to arrival at the edge of the world, this pier represents the strength of American shipbuilding and the commitment to supporting critical scientific research in one of the harshest environments on earth.”

The successful arrival marks a major milestone in the multi-year effort to modernize logistics infrastructure supporting U.S. Antarctic research operations.

The permanent docking solution comes after McMurdo’s traditional ice pier was deemed unusable during the 2025 season due to severe damage, forcing Military Sealift Command to deploy a 65-ton floating Marine Causeway System as a temporary replacement.

For the 2026 resupply season, MSC chartered the Dutch-flagged heavy-lift ship Plantijngracht to carry cargo and another 65-ton Modular Causeway System to McMurdo.

Operation Deep Freeze is a Defense Support to Civilian Authorities mission conducted in partnership with the National Science Foundation, which manages the U.S. Antarctic Program. MSC-chartered ships have made the annual run to Antarctica since McMurdo Station was established in 1955.

The mission is also supported by the USCGC Polar Star, the U.S. Coast Guard’s only active heavy icebreaker. The 50-year-old vessel conducts icebreaking operations to create and maintain a navigable channel to the station, enabling essential fuel and cargo deliveries that sustain research stations and operations.

Tags:

antarctica
operation deep freeze
polar star
tradewinds towing
tugs and towing
uscgc polar star

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,074 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) is seen moored ahead of deploying for Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Seattle, Nov. 20, 2025
Defense

America’s Sole Heavy Icebreaker Heads South as Arctic Competition Intensifies

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star departed its Seattle homeport Thursday for its 29th annual deployment to Antarctica, beginning a months-long mission that underscores both America’s enduring polar presence...

November 27, 2025
Total Views: 873
Moran-Bisso towing vessels
News

Moran Towing Acquires Bisso Towboat, Strengthening Mississippi River Operations

Moran Towing Corporation has acquired Bisso Towboat Co., Inc. in a strategic move to strengthen its presence in New Orleans and the lower Mississippi River region, the company announced on...

October 3, 2025
Total Views: 1067
A tug escorts a containership at the Port of Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robert V Schwemmer / Shutterstock.com
News

Arc and Curtin Maritime Sign $160 Million Deal for Hybrid-Electric Tugboats

LOS ANGELES — Arc, the Los Angeles-based electric boat company, has announced a $160 million contract with Curtin Maritime for eight hybrid-electric ship assist tugboats. The deal represents the largest...

September 10, 2025
Total Views: 713