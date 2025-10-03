Moran Towing Acquires Bisso Towboat, Strengthening Mississippi River Operations

Moran Towing Corporation has acquired Bisso Towboat Co., Inc. in a strategic move to strengthen its presence in New Orleans and the lower Mississippi River region, the company announced on October 2, 2025.

Founded in 1860, Moran is a privately owned marine service provider headquartered in New Canaan, CT, offering ship assist services in 17 ports along the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts. The company has operated in New Orleans since 2006 and also services LNG terminals and transports bulk cargo with its fleet of barges.

Bisso, established in 1890 in New Orleans, is known for its well-maintained fleet of ASD tractor tugs and reliable operations. The company specializes in assisting and docking vessels navigating between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Baton Rouge.

“Bisso has deservedly earned a reputation as a high-quality operator who deeply values its long-term customer relationships, and treats its employees with respect,” said Ted Tregurtha, CEO & President of Moran Towing Corporation. “We are thrilled to welcome Bisso to the Moran team. This acquisition reflects our commitment to serve the growing needs of New Orleans and the Lower Mississippi River communities where we operate for decades to come.”

Scott Slatten, President of Bisso, noted the companies’ shared values: “When we first explored this opportunity with Moran, we were struck by our many shared values: prioritizing our employees, providing safe and reliable operations to customers and partners, and continuous investing in the long-term health and growth of the business.”

The transaction was facilitated by Legacy Capital LLC and Phelps, Dunbar, who represented Bisso Towboat.