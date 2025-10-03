gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,344 members

A screenshot of video shared on X by "Secretary of War" Pete Hegseth showing a deadly strike on an alleged drug smuggling vessel near Venezuela

A screenshot of video shared on X by "Secretary of War" Pete Hegseth showing a deadly strike on an alleged drug smuggling vessel near Venezuela.

U.S. Military Conducts Latest Deadly Strike on Drug Boat Near Venezuela as Trump Declares ‘Armed Conflict’ with Cartels

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
October 3, 2025

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced a U.S. military strike against a suspected narco-trafficking vessel in international waters off Venezuela, resulting in the death of four individuals described as “narco-terrorists.”

The operation, directed by President Trump, targeted a vessel allegedly transporting substantial amounts of narcotics bound for the United States.

“Our intelligence, without a doubt, confirmed that this vessel was trafficking narcotics, the people onboard were narco-terrorists, and they were operating on a known narco-trafficking transit route,” Hegseth stated. “These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!”

This latest operation comes as the Trump administration has formally determined that the United States is engaged in a “non-international armed conflict” with drug cartels, according to documentation provided to Congress justifying the legal basis for deadly strikes.

The U.S. military has now conducted at least four such strikes against suspected drug boats in the past month, resulting in at least 21 fatalities.

Legal experts have raised questions about the use of military force rather than maritime law enforcement agencies like the Coast Guard, which traditionally handle such interdictions. They also question why non-lethal methods to stop these shipments aren’t attempted before resorting to deadly force.

President Trump has defended the strategy, claiming each intercepted vessel carries enough narcotics to kill tens of thousands. Speaking to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, he suggested the operations are already proving effective: “Now we have a problem. General Caine says, sir, there are no boats out there, not even fishing boats. They don’t want to go fishing.”

The administration recently designated these cartels as terrorist organizations and has indicated it may extend operations to target cartels “coming by land” in Venezuela, a move that could further escalate legal concerns.

Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, criticized the administration’s approach: “Every American should be alarmed that their president has decided he can wage secret wars against anyone he calls an enemy.”

Tags:

drug smuggling
trump administration
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,344 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Oil tanker Eagle S suspected of the disruption of the Finland-Estonia electrical link Estlink 2.Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS
Defense

Finnish Court Dismisses Case Against Eagle S Crew in Baltic Sea Cable Breach Trial

A Finnish court dismissed a case on Friday against the crew of the Russian-linked tanker which damaged Baltic Sea cables last year, ruling prosecutors failed to prove intent and that alleged negligence must be pursued by the ship's flag state or the crew's home countries.

46 minutes ago
Total Views: 77
The frigate Iver Huitfeldt sets sail from Korsør, Denmark, January 29, 2024. Photo courtesy Rune Dyrholm / The Armed Forces
Defense

Denmark Reports Repeated Russian Naval Provocations in its Straits

Russian warships have repeatedly sailed on collision courses, aimed weapons at Danish naval vessels and disrupted navigation systems in Denmark's straits that connect the Baltic Sea to the North Sea, its defense intelligence service said on Friday.

52 minutes ago
Total Views: 95
A screen shot of video showing the alleged drugs smuggling vessel off Venezuela, as shared by President Donald Trump of Truth Social on September 2, 2025.
Defense

Trump Admin Declares ‘Armed Conflict’ With Latin American Cartels

The Trump administration has determined that the US is engaged in a “non-international armed conflict” with Latin American drug cartels, according to a notification to Congress, offering further legal justification for recent strikes on alleged drug-runners from Venezuela.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 1545