gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,344 members

Cargo containers pile up at a marine terminal at the Port of Los Angeles.

Cargo containers piled up at a marine terminal at the Port of Los Angeles in March 2022. Photo courtesy Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles Unveils Plan for First New Container Terminal in a Generation

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
October 3, 2025

The Port of Los Angeles has issued a request for proposal for the pre-development of Pier 500, a new marine container terminal that would be the first built at the port in a generation.

As the Western Hemisphere’s busiest container port, this expansion represents a significant investment in U.S. maritime infrastructure. The project aims to meet future global supply chain demands while enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

The proposed 200-acre terminal would feature two new berths and approximately 3,000 linear feet of new available wharf on the southern tip of Terminal Island. Located in natural deep water, the site would accommodate larger, next-generation containerships, significantly increasing port cargo efficiency.

“For the first time in a generation, the Port of Los Angeles plans to build a new container terminal to meet global supply chain demand for decades into the future,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “The development of the cleanest terminal possible would enhance our efficiency and sustainability while creating new jobs in our communities.”

The port is seeking a public-private partnership for the project, with the selected entity entering into a pre-development agreement to assess financial feasibility, secure necessary entitlements, and handle other pre-construction requirements.

The proposed site leverages existing infrastructure – a submerged area of 124 acres added during the construction of the adjacent Pier 400, which was completed in 2002. Pier 400 is currently the port’s largest container terminal.

The pre-development process will include comprehensive environmental assessments under both California and federal regulations. From pre-development through full operation, the entire Pier 500 project is expected to take approximately 10 years to complete.

The Port of Los Angeles handled 10.3 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2024, its second-busiest year on record and a nearly 20% increase from 2023.

Interested parties have until January 29, 2026, to submit proposals.

Tags:

Container Shipping
port of los angeles
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,344 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Brooklyn Marine Terminal aerial looking towards Manhattan
Ports

New York Invites Port Operators to Revitalize Brooklyn Marine Terminal as Maritime Hub

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has initiated a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) seeking proposals from domestic and international port operators and maritime businesses to revitalize the...

October 2, 2025
Total Views: 710
Container ships berth at the Port of Vancouver in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 20, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Ports

Vancouver Port Smashes Trade Records Amid Global Trade Shifts

The Port of Vancouver has reported unprecedented trade volumes in the first half of 2025, moving more than 85 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo between January and June. This...

October 1, 2025
Total Views: 764
Ascension Bulk Terminal aerial
Ports

T. Parker Host Strengthens Mississippi River Presence

T. Parker Host (HOST) has announced the acquisition of Impala Terminals Burnside, a strategic bulk facility located at Mile Marker 169 on the East Bank of the Lower Mississippi River....

September 29, 2025
Total Views: 776