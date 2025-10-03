Port of Los Angeles Unveils Plan for First New Container Terminal in a Generation

The Port of Los Angeles has issued a request for proposal for the pre-development of Pier 500, a new marine container terminal that would be the first built at the port in a generation.

As the Western Hemisphere’s busiest container port, this expansion represents a significant investment in U.S. maritime infrastructure. The project aims to meet future global supply chain demands while enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

The proposed 200-acre terminal would feature two new berths and approximately 3,000 linear feet of new available wharf on the southern tip of Terminal Island. Located in natural deep water, the site would accommodate larger, next-generation containerships, significantly increasing port cargo efficiency.

“For the first time in a generation, the Port of Los Angeles plans to build a new container terminal to meet global supply chain demand for decades into the future,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “The development of the cleanest terminal possible would enhance our efficiency and sustainability while creating new jobs in our communities.”

The port is seeking a public-private partnership for the project, with the selected entity entering into a pre-development agreement to assess financial feasibility, secure necessary entitlements, and handle other pre-construction requirements.

The proposed site leverages existing infrastructure – a submerged area of 124 acres added during the construction of the adjacent Pier 400, which was completed in 2002. Pier 400 is currently the port’s largest container terminal.

The pre-development process will include comprehensive environmental assessments under both California and federal regulations. From pre-development through full operation, the entire Pier 500 project is expected to take approximately 10 years to complete.

The Port of Los Angeles handled 10.3 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2024, its second-busiest year on record and a nearly 20% increase from 2023.

Interested parties have until January 29, 2026, to submit proposals.