gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,344 members

An offshore oil rig is pictured off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, U.S., November 14, 2024

FILE PHOTO: An offshore oil rig is pictured off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, U.S., November 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Judge Rules Biden Overstepped Authority on Offshore Drilling Ban

Reuters
Total Views: 0
October 3, 2025
Reuters

Oct 3 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Joe Biden exceeded his authority by withdrawing large areas along U.S. coastlines from future offshore oil and gas development, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge James Cain in Lake Charles, Louisiana, sided with Republican states and oil and gas industry groups that sued to block Biden’s move to protect all federal waters off the East and West coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico and portions of the northern Bering Sea in Alaska.

Biden, on one of his final days in office, used his authority under the 70-year-old Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to withdraw the areas. Weeks later, President Donald Trumpsigned an executive order repealing that effort.

Cain ruled Biden’s withdrawal was illegal because it was intended to be permanent, and said withdrawals by former President Barack Obama were similar.

“To the extent these were indeed supposed to overcome the power of subsequent executives to revoke or modify their withdrawals, they constituted a departure from the executive branch’s longstanding practice and exceed the authority granted under (section 12(a) of OCSLA).”

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Chris Reese)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

biden administration
offshore oil and gas
trump administration
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,344 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Wind turbines off of Block Island
Offshore

Trump Plans Review of Equinor’s Empire Wind 2 Near New York

The Trump administration told a federal court it intends to reconsider a key US government approval that authorized the construction of Equinor ASA’s planned second phase of an offshore wind project near New York and New Jersey. 

October 2, 2025
Total Views: 461
George W. Goethals rock installation vessel illustration
Offshore

Jan De Nul Orders New Vessel to Protect Critical Subsea Infrastructure Amid Rising Global Security Concerns

Jan De Nul is responding to growing global demand for subsea infrastructure protection with the order of a new specialized vessel, the George W. Goethals. This state-of-the-art rock installation vessel...

September 30, 2025
Total Views: 2570
auger tension leg platform
Offshore

BP’s $5 Billion Tiber-Guadalupe Project Signals Major Expansion in US Gulf

BP has reached a final investment decision on the Tiber-Guadalupe project in the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico), approving its second new production platform in less than two years...

September 29, 2025
Total Views: 644