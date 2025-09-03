gCaptain-logo
A general view of the offshore wind farm Hywind Tampen, North Sea August 23, 2023. NTB/Ole Berg-Rusten via REUTERS

Trump’s Offshore Wind Crackdown Expands to Iberdrola’s Massachusetts Project

Bloomberg
September 3, 2025

(Bloomberg) —

The Trump administration is moving to block the development of more offshore wind projects, the latest in a series of high-profile setbacks for an industry that’s caught the president’s ire. 

The US is working to withdraw a permit for the New England Wind 1 and 2 offshore wind projects in Massachusetts, according to a court filing dated Wednesday. So far, stop-work orders and yanked permits — as well as the threats of them — have disrupted plans for at least four wind farms off the US East Coast this year.

The Trump administration’s move to block the venture comes amid an unprecedented attack on the nascent offshore wind industry that is imperiling projects and their investors. The offshore wind industry is unusually exposed to political risk, with projects planned in federal waters controlled by the president and his executive branch.

Iberdrola SA’s subsidiary Avangrid Inc. is developing New England Wind 1 and 2, a project southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts, that aims supply enough electricity to meet the needs of more than 900,000 homes in the state, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said.

Shares of Iberdrola fell as much as 1.7%. Other developers also declined. Orsted A/S dropped as much as 2.6%, and Vestas Wind Systems A/S slipped as much as 1.3%. 

Iberdrola declined to comment on the move. 

Many offshore wind farm developers had moved forward with projects after receiving permits under former President Joe Biden, despite being squeezed for years with high interest rates and supply chain issues. Trump’s special contempt for offshore wind, however, has imperiled those investments, with projects that are even 80% finished being forced to halt construction. 

Turbine construction near Nantucket gained national attention last summer after a blade from an abutting wind farm splintered and sent shards of glass and foam across the island’s much-lauded southern beaches. The island community ultimately settled with blade manufacturer GE Vernova Inc. a year later, securing $10.5 million to compensate local businesses for cleanup costs, forgone rental income and other losses.

From BI: Iberdrola’s US-Offshore Blip Won’t Derail Growth Pipeline: React

The administration has also halted construction of a near-complete project south of Rhode Island led by Orsted SA. In April, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum froze Equinor ASA’s $5 billion Empire Wind farm off the coast of Long Island, later lifting the order after striking a deal with Governor Kathy Hochul to allow a new natural gas pipeline.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

offshore wind
president trump
wind farm
