Fincantieri Adds 600 Shipyard Workers as U.S. Shipbuilding Renaissance Gains Steam

Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG) has added more than 600 workers to its U.S. shipyards since February 2025 amid what company officials describe as a revival of American shipbuilding capabilities. The hiring surge puts the company on track to reach 2,700 employees in the United States by year-end.

The workforce expansion includes approximately 400 new employees at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Wisconsin and 200 at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, supporting the company’s efforts to meet production milestones at its four U.S. shipyards, three in Wisconsin and one in Florida.

“Labor Day is an opportunity to celebrate our people whose skills and dedication are the true foundation of our company,” said George Moutafis, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. “Their commitment not only drives our success but also forges the path to a U.S. shipbuilding renaissance. We are proud to invest in our people, expand our workforce, and create quality jobs that benefit our communities and our nation for years to come.”

The Italian-owned shipbuilding group currently employs over 2,300 skilled workers across its U.S. operations while supporting thousands of additional jobs through its domestic supply chain. The company has invested more than $800 million in the U.S. industrial base, with over half specifically allocated to upgrading and expanding the Marinette yard in Wisconsin.

Fincantieri has introduced advanced technologies to enhance safety and efficiency, including wearable exo-skeletons, air-purifying welding helmets, collaborative robotics, and digital production tools. The company also highlights its partnerships with local suppliers, educational institutions, and communities as part of its growth strategy.

The workforce expansion follows the April 9, 2025 executive order signed by President Trump titled “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance,” aimed at reviving domestic shipbuilding and reducing China’s grip on the global shipping industry. With mounting geopolitical pressures and increasing Arctic activity, policymakers have been sounding alarms over the fragile state of U.S. shipbuilding capabilities.

Fincantieri’s U.S. operations are currently at the center of Navy modernization efforts, building the lead ships of the Constellation-class frigates, considered crucial for distributed maritime operations. However, the program has faced significant challenges. The first ship, USS Constellation (FFG-62), originally scheduled for delivery in April 2026, is now expected in April 2029 – a 36-month delay.

Moutafis, who was appointed CEO effective July 1, 2025, brings over 25 years of executive experience, including previous roles within FMG supporting U.S. Navy platforms.

Fincantieri’s U.S. portfolio includes construction of the Navy’s Constellation Class Frigates, Littoral Combat Ships, and various vessels for the U.S. Coast Guard including icebreakers, buoy tenders, and response vessels. The company has built more than 1,500 vessels since its founding in 1942 in Marinette, Wisconsin.