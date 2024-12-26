gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,643 members that receive our newsletter.

The motor vessel Triton becomes the largest ship to transit the Expanded Panama Canal

The MV Triton transits the Expanded Panama Canal, May 15, 2019. Photo: Panama Canal Authority

Trump Names Panama Envoy Amid Threats to Retake Canal

Reuters
Total Views: 0
December 26, 2024
Reuters

By Jasper Ward

Dec 26 (Reuters) – U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has picked Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera to serve as ambassador to Panama after having threatened for the U.S. to reassert control over the Panama Canal it handed over 25 years ago. 

Trump described Cabrera as “a fierce fighter for America First principles” who he said has been instrumental in driving economic growth and fostering international partnerships.

“Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin – He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation’s interests in Panama!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Trump threatened to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal, which it administered for decades before handing it over to Panama in 1999.

Trump said the Central American country, with whom the U.S. has had diplomatic relations since 1903, is “ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams.”

He accused Chinese soldiers of illegally operating the canal and “always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in ‘repair’ money but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything.'”

Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino has said China had no influence on the canal’s administration, and on Thursday added that there were no Chinese soldiers at the canal.

“There are no Chinese soldiers in the canal for the love of God, the world is free to visit to the canal,” he said in a speech on Thursday.

China does not control or administer the canal, but a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings 0001.HK, has long managed two ports located on the canal’s Caribbean and Pacific entrances.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Additional reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City; Editing by Frank McGurty and Chris Reese)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

panama canal
panama canal dispute
president trump
Trump

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Image appears to show the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major listing heavily to port
Shipping

Russia Says Terrorist Attack Sunk Cargo Ship ‘Ursa Major’

A Russian cargo ship that ran into troubleon Monday in the Mediterranean Sea and later sank was rocked by a series of three explosions in "an act of terrorism," state news agency RIA cited the vessel's owner as saying on Wednesday.

31 mins ago
Total Views: 151
Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam responds as smoke rises from Marlin Luanda, at the location given as Gulf of Aden. Handout via REUTERS
Shipping

Red Sea Diversions Cost Egypt $7 Billion in Lost Canal Revenue

Red Sea disruptions — a consequence of Houthi maritime attacks — have cost Egypt at least $7 billion in Suez Canal revenue this year, the country’s presidency said in a statement Thursday.

41 mins ago
Total Views: 81
Russia’s First Domestically Built LNG Carrier Begins Sea Trials, Poised to Strengthen Arctic ‘Shadow Fleet’
Energy

Russia’s First Domestically Built LNG Carrier Begins Sea Trials, Poised to Strengthen Arctic ‘Shadow Fleet’

In a significant step to expand Russia’s domestic shipbuilding portfolio the Zvezda shipyard has completed work on its first LNG vessel. Ice-capable gas carrier Aleksey Kosygin departed from the yard near Vladivostok for sea trials on December 25. 

2 hours ago
Total Views: 4747
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,643 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.