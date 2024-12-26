gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,643 members that receive our newsletter.

The Fanzhou 8 docks at the anchorage in Taizhou, Jiangsu

The Fanzhou 8 docks at the anchorage in Taizhou, Jiangsu. Photo courtesy Taizhou Daily

Meet Fanzhou 8, China’s Massive New Heavy-Lift Submersible

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 26, 2024

The semi-submersible heavy lift ship Fanzhou 8 has completed sea trials and returned to Taizhou Zhonghang Shipyard on December 22, according to Chinese officials.

Built by Taizhou Zhonghang Shipyard for Jiangsu Fanzhou Shipping, the specialized vessel is designed to transport ultra-large components such as offshore oilfield equipment, nuclear power equipment, and wind power components. It operates by submerging its deck to float cargo onto it, then raising the deck for transport.

The vessel’s specifications are certainly impressive. “The vessel measures 256 meters in length, 51 meters in width, and 13 meters in depth, with a maximum carrying capacity of 58,405.4 metric tons,” according to shipyard officials. “It has a range of 16,000 nautical miles and can achieve speeds exceeding 15 knots.”

The ship also features polar navigation capabilities for operating in icy waters and incorporates advanced safety and environmental technologies. During trials, it successfully demonstrated autonomous navigation under tugboat escort.

While shipyard officials tout it as “the world’s largest self-propelled deck ship by carrying capacity,” its ranking compared to the BOKA Vanguard’s 117,000 metric ton capacity remains unclear.

Maritime authorities coordinated closely to ensure safe trials, particularly given the challenging conditions during the Yangtze River’s dry season.

Tags:

China
Heavy Lift

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The motor vessel Triton becomes the largest ship to transit the Expanded Panama Canal
Shipping

Trump Names Panama Envoy Amid Threats to Retake Canal

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has picked Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera to serve as ambassador to Panama after having threatened for the U.S. to reassert control over the Panama Canal it handed over 25 years ago. 

21 mins ago
Total Views: 87
Image appears to show the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major listing heavily to port
Shipping

Russia Says Terrorist Attack Sunk Cargo Ship ‘Ursa Major’

A Russian cargo ship that ran into troubleon Monday in the Mediterranean Sea and later sank was rocked by a series of three explosions in "an act of terrorism," state news agency RIA cited the vessel's owner as saying on Wednesday.

52 mins ago
Total Views: 214
Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam responds as smoke rises from Marlin Luanda, at the location given as Gulf of Aden. Handout via REUTERS
Shipping

Red Sea Diversions Cost Egypt $7 Billion in Lost Canal Revenue

Red Sea disruptions — a consequence of Houthi maritime attacks — have cost Egypt at least $7 billion in Suez Canal revenue this year, the country’s presidency said in a statement Thursday.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 108
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,643 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.