Meet Fanzhou 8, China’s Massive New Heavy-Lift Submersible

The semi-submersible heavy lift ship Fanzhou 8 has completed sea trials and returned to Taizhou Zhonghang Shipyard on December 22, according to Chinese officials.

Built by Taizhou Zhonghang Shipyard for Jiangsu Fanzhou Shipping, the specialized vessel is designed to transport ultra-large components such as offshore oilfield equipment, nuclear power equipment, and wind power components. It operates by submerging its deck to float cargo onto it, then raising the deck for transport.

The vessel’s specifications are certainly impressive. “The vessel measures 256 meters in length, 51 meters in width, and 13 meters in depth, with a maximum carrying capacity of 58,405.4 metric tons,” according to shipyard officials. “It has a range of 16,000 nautical miles and can achieve speeds exceeding 15 knots.”

The ship also features polar navigation capabilities for operating in icy waters and incorporates advanced safety and environmental technologies. During trials, it successfully demonstrated autonomous navigation under tugboat escort.

While shipyard officials tout it as “the world’s largest self-propelled deck ship by carrying capacity,” its ranking compared to the BOKA Vanguard’s 117,000 metric ton capacity remains unclear.

Maritime authorities coordinated closely to ensure safe trials, particularly given the challenging conditions during the Yangtze River’s dry season.