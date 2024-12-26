Israel Hits Back at Houthis in Yemen

JERUSALEM, Dec 26 (Reuters) – Israel struck multiple targets linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen on Thursday, including Sanaa International Airport, and Houthi media said three people were killed.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he was about to board a plane at the airport when it came under attack. A crew member on the plane was injured, he said in a statement.

The Israeli military said that in addition to striking the airport, it also hit military infrastructure at the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Kanatib on Yemen’s west coast. It also attacked the country’s Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said two people were killed in the strikes on the airport and one person was killed in the port hits, while 11 others were wounded in the attacks.

There was no comment from the Houthis, who have repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Following the attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Channel 14 that Israelwas only at the beginning of its campaign against the Houthis. “We are just getting started with them,” he said.

The prime minister has been strengthened at home by the Israeli military’s campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon and by its destruction of most of the Syrian army’s strategic weapons.

The Israeli attacks on the airport, Hodeidah and on one power station, were also reported by Al Masirah TV.

Tedros said he had been in Yemen to negotiate the release of detained U.N. staff and to assess the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

“As we were about to board our flight from Sanaa…the airport came under aerial bombardment. One of our plane’s crew members was injured,” he said in a statement.

“The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge — just a few meters from where we were — and the runway were damaged,” he said, adding that he and his colleagues were safe.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the incident.

More than a year of Houthi attacks have disrupted international shipping routes, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys that have in turn stoked fears over global inflation.

The U.N. Security Council is due to meet on Monday over Houthi attacks against Israel, Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Israel’s military failed to intercept a missile from Yemen that fell in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, injuring 14 people.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Louise Heavens, Angus MacSwan and Diane Craft)

