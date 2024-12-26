gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,643 members that receive our newsletter.

Image appears to show the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major listing heavily to port

Image appears to show the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major listing heavily to port. Photo: X

Russia Says Terrorist Attack Sunk Cargo Ship ‘Ursa Major’

Reuters
Total Views: 0
December 26, 2024
Reuters

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) – A Russian cargo ship that ran into troubleon Monday in the Mediterranean Sea and later sank was rocked by a series of three explosions in “an act of terrorism,” state news agency RIA cited the vessel’s owner as saying on Wednesday.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the “Ursa Major,” built in 2009, sank after an explosion ripped through its engine room and that two of its 16 crew were missing. 

RIA cited Oboronlogistika, the ship’s ultimate owner and a company that is part of the Russian Defence Ministry’s military construction operations, as saying on Wednesday that the vessel had been targeted in “a terrorist act.”

It cited Oboronlogistika as saying that the ship’s surviving 14 crew members had reported that three consecutive explosions on the ship’s starboard side had detonated at 1350 Moscow time (1050 GMT) in the vessel’s aft on Dec. 23. 

The ship had then begun to sharply list as it was obviously taking in water, RIA cited Oboronlogistika as saying. The ship was not overloaded, it added.

It was carrying two giant port cranes on its deck with their loading buckets, two heavy hatch covers for ice-breaking vessels, 129 empty containers, and a 20-foot container with roofing equipment, RIA said.

Oboronlogistika had said that the ship had been en route to the Russian far eastern port of Vladivostok.

Oboronlogistika and SK-Yug, a company LSEG lists as part of the group and the ship’s direct owner and operator, declined to comment on the sinking at the time. Both entities were placed under sanctions by the United States in 2022 for their ties to Russia’s military as was the Ursa Major itself.

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said it had received a distress signal from the Ursa Major on Monday when it was located about 57 miles off the coast of Almeira.

Two vessels and a helicopter had been sent to the scene and the 14 surviving crew members taken to the Spanish port of Cartagena.

LSEG ship tracking data shows the vessel departed from the Russian port of St. Petersburg on Dec. 11 and was last seen sending a signal at 2204 GMT on Monday between Algeria and Spain where it sank.

On leaving St. Petersburg it had indicated that its next port of call was the Russian port of Vladivostok, not the Syrian port of Tartous which it has called at in the past.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

russia
Ursa Major sinking

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam responds as smoke rises from Marlin Luanda, at the location given as Gulf of Aden. Handout via REUTERS
Shipping

Red Sea Diversions Cost Egypt $7 Billion in Lost Canal Revenue

Red Sea disruptions — a consequence of Houthi maritime attacks — have cost Egypt at least $7 billion in Suez Canal revenue this year, the country’s presidency said in a statement Thursday.

10 mins ago
Total Views: 0
Russia’s First Domestically Built LNG Carrier Begins Sea Trials, Poised to Strengthen Arctic ‘Shadow Fleet’
Energy

Russia’s First Domestically Built LNG Carrier Begins Sea Trials, Poised to Strengthen Arctic ‘Shadow Fleet’

In a significant step to expand Russia’s domestic shipbuilding portfolio the Zvezda shipyard has completed work on its first LNG vessel. Ice-capable gas carrier Aleksey Kosygin departed from the yard near Vladivostok for sea trials on December 25. 

2 hours ago
Total Views: 4627
Screenshot of video released by the Iranian-backed Houthis showing the attack on the MT CHIOS LION in the Red Sea, July 15, 2024.
Shipping

Israel Pushes EU to Designate Houthis as Terrorists

 Israel has instructed its diplomatic missions in Europe to try to get the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen designated as a terrorist organization.

December 24, 2024
Total Views: 961
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,643 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.