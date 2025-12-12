Trump Administration Weighs Offshore Minerals Leasing Off Virginia

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has initiated the process for a potential mineral lease sale in federal waters off the coast of Virginia, marking only the third offshore minerals leasing action of its kind in more than three decades.

The move follows an unsolicited lease sale request submitted last month by Odyssey Marine Exploration, a U.S.-based company focusing on heavy mineral sands and phosphorites in the Virginia offshore area. The request triggered BOEM’s official review process under the framework established by President Trump’s Executive Order 14285, Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources.

“America’s economic vitality and national security depend on reliable access to critical minerals,” said BOEM Acting Director Matt Giacona. “By advancing responsible offshore leasing, we’re reducing reliance on foreign supply chains and ensuring that the technologies of tomorrow are driven by American innovation.”

BOEM oversees 3.2 billion acres of the Outer Continental Shelf, an offshore area exceeding the size of the U.S. landmass. The agency’s next step will be publishing a Request for Information and Interest in the Federal Register, inviting feedback from states, Tribal Nations, ocean users, industry representatives, government agencies, and the public.

This input will inform BOEM’s assessment of the area’s geological potential, environmental and cultural considerations, and compatibility with existing ocean activities such as fishing and maritime navigation. If BOEM decides to proceed with a lease sale, the agency will conduct its review in accordance with all applicable federal laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act.

The Virginia initiative follows similar offshore minerals development efforts in the Pacific. On November 10, BOEM announced it had completed Area Identification offshore American Samoa and launched a public comment period for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, representing the first concrete steps toward commercial leasing of seabed minerals in U.S. Pacific territories.

The push for offshore minerals development accelerated following policy changes announced by the Department of the Interior in June, designed to streamline the approval process. Key changes included extending prospecting permits from three to five years and identifying potential development areas without first issuing formal requests for information or forming joint task forces—potentially saving months or years in the process.

“We’re making decisive moves to secure America’s leadership in critical minerals—resources that power our economy, protect our national security and support modern life,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Adam Suess. “By eliminating unnecessary delays and maintaining strong environmental protections, we’re creating a clear path for responsible development that strengthens both our communities and our country.”

U.S. waters are estimated to contain one billion metric tons of polymetallic nodules rich in manganese, nickel, copper, and other critical minerals essential for manufacturing, technology, and defense applications.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs William Hague emphasized the economic potential: “If done right, this could produce great economic return for our fellow Americans in the territory.”

The American Samoa process began when Impossible Metals submitted a formal lease sale request to BOEM in April 2025, marking the first such request in over 30 years. While the U.S. can authorize mining within its territorial waters, international waters present complex jurisdictional issues.

The initiatives face scrutiny from environmental groups who have raised concerns about potential impacts on marine biodiversity. However, BOEM has committed to ensuring compliance with environmental protection laws throughout the process.

BOEM stressed that neither the Virginia action nor other Area Identification processes constitute decisions to lease. Any potential lease sale would require additional Federal Register publications, environmental reviews under NEPA, and compliance with all applicable federal laws.