Grounded MSC Baltic III’s Hull Further Compromised After Winter Storms

The grounded container ship MSC Baltic III has sustained significant additional structural damage following severe weather that battered its position in Cedar Cove, Newfoundland, earlier this month, according to assessments by Canadian Coast Guard and salvage crews.

The 207-meter vessel, which ran aground on February 15, 2025, after losing power in severe winter weather near Wild Cove in the Bay of Islands, now shows noticeable changes in the condition of steel plate buckling on both the starboard and port sides. The stern portion of the vessel has also settled visibly lower in the water, while small salvage equipment onboard was found damaged during inspections conducted on December 7 and 8.

All 20 crew members were safely rescued by the Royal Canadian Air Force via helicopter shortly after the initial grounding. The ship was carrying heavy fuel oil and marine gas oil, as well as approximately 470 containers—many empty, with others containing goods like food and lumber.

MSC Baltic III affected by severe weather at Cedar Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador. Photo courtesy Canadian Coast Guard

The Canadian Coast Guard has provided ongoing oversight of pollution response and salvage operations since the incident, working closely with contracted salvors and MSC. Despite extensive efforts to remove fuel from damaged tanks and offload hundreds of containers, 65 containers remain onboard as of September 25, submerged below deck in water. These containers must be lifted and drained before removal, a complex process that can only proceed when weather conditions allow safe operations.

The recent storm has exacerbated environmental concerns in the area. Weather permitting, on-water and shoreline surveys continue in Cedar Cove and on nearby beaches, where an increase in oiled debris has been observed following the severe weather. Cleanup work is ongoing, though harsh sea conditions, winds, and storms have repeatedly disrupted operations and caused movement and further deterioration of the hull.

Salvage crews have documented noticeable buckling of hull plating and structural shifts that continue to complicate response efforts. The hull originally showed significant breaches and settled on the seabed, making a safe refloat impossible without extensive salvage work.

As winter storms continue to impact the area, operations have shifted to stabilizing the vessel where it sits and preparing for safe continuation of salvage and pollution mitigation when conditions allow. The Canadian Coast Guard has indicated that further updates will be provided should the vessel incur additional damage.

An emergency safety zone remains in place around the scene to protect responders and the public, while regular overflights and drone surveys continue to monitor for pollution. Minor oil observations such as tar stains and small tar balls have been periodically found on nearby beaches and cleaned up throughout the response effort.