EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA forces conduct a Friendly Approach to the vessel "AL-MERAJ 1" which was pirated in November 2023 off the coast of Somalia and freed at the beginning of December 2023

EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA forces conduct a Friendly Approach to the vessel "AL-MERAJ 1" which was pirated in November 2023 off the coast of Somalia and freed at the beginning of December 2023. Photo courtesy EUNAVFOR

Suspected Pirate Attack off Somalia Highlights Ongoing Maritime Security Concerns

Mike Schuler
February 10, 2025

A Yemeni-flagged dhow has reportedly fallen victim to a suspected pirate attack off Eyl on Somalia’s northern Puntland coast, according to the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Operation ATALANTA.

The incident, which occurred on February 9th, is currently under investigation. EUNAVFOR ATALANTA said it is coordinating with maritime security partners in the region.

The incident represents the latest development in a concerning resurgence of Somali piracy that began in November 2023 with a series of dhow hijackings. Maritime security experts note that pirates typically use hijacked dhows as “mother ships” to launch attacks hundreds of miles offshore in the Indian Ocean.

Operation ATALANTA documented dozens of incidents in the Somali Basin and Gulf of Aden in 2024, including four merchant vessel boardings and two notable hijackings. In a more recent case, January 2025 saw the hijacking of a Chinese fishing vessel off Somalia’s northeastern Puntland coast, classified as an “armed robbery” due to its occurrence within Somali territorial waters. Officials said the vessel was later “liberated.”

Security analysts have expressed particular concern about the impact of successful ransom payments, warning that such outcomes could drive an increase in future attacks on commercial vessels.

EUNAVFOR ATALANTA continues to maintain vigilance in the region and strongly recommends that merchant and vulnerable vessels register with the MSCIO’s Voluntary Registration Scheme (VRS) to ensure effective monitoring and response capabilities.

