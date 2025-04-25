gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,149 members

Container vessel approaching the terminal at the Port of Savannah, Georgia

Container vessel approaching the terminal at the Port of Savannah, Georgia. Photo credit: Ungureanu Catalina Oana / Shutterstock.com

Surge in Blank Sailings Hits Transpacific Routes Amid US-China Trade Tensions

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 25, 2025

Container shippings is experiencing significant disruptions as continued blank sailings on Transpacific routes reach unprecedented levels amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.

Recent industry data reveals a dramatic spike in cancelled sailings, with carriers responding to reduced demand by withdrawing capacity across major trade lanes.

The situation has intensified following the U.S. implementation of 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, met with retaliatory measures from China.

Despite reports of negotiations on tariffs, the trade conflict has already triggered a notable market response, particularly visible in the Asia-North America East Coast routes.

According to Sea-Intelligence’s latest analysis, the impact is most severe for the week starting May 5, where blanked capacity has reached 42% of total offered capacity, marking a sharp 7 percentage point increase from the previous week. The Asia-North America West Coast route is experiencing similar disruptions, with blanked capacity more than doubling from 13% to 28% for the week starting April 28.

Drewry’s latest report indicates that across key East-West trade lanes, 75 sailings have been cancelled between weeks 18 and 22, representing 10% of total scheduled sailings. The Transpacific Eastbound route bears the brunt of these cancellations, accounting for 61% of all East-West cancellations.

While sailing reliability is expected to show modest improvement, with forecasts suggesting 90% of weekly departures will proceed as scheduled, the situation remains volatile, according to Drewry.

The impact on shipping rates is already evident, with Drewry’s WCI Composite Index declining 2% week-over-week to $2,157 per 40ft container. Transpacific rates have experienced the steepest decline at 3%, while Asia-Europe/Med and transatlantic routes each dropped by 1%.

Industry stakeholders are adopting cautious approaches, with some exploring alternative sourcing options in Southeast Asia. However, equipment shortages and capacity constraints continue to pose significant challenges.

Market stability largely hinges on the outcome of ongoing tariff negotiations, with potential for further service reductions if uncertainty continues.

Tags:

blank sailings
Container Shipping
drewry
sea-intelligence
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,149 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial view of a container ship
Shipping

Blank Sailings Cushion Fall for Container Spot Rates

Container freight spot rates maintained their downward trajectory this week, as tariff uncertainty continued to plague the transpacific market and demand elsewhere failed to match supply.

16 minutes ago
Total Views: 35
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are stacked for storage at Wando Welch Terminal operated by the South Carolina Ports Authority in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, U.S. May 10, 2018. Picture taken May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo
Shipping

China Waives Tariffs on Some U.S. Goods, but Denies Trump’s Claim That Talks are Underway

China exempted some U.S. imports from its steep tariffs in a sign on Friday that the trade war between the two countries could be easing, though China quickly knocked down U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that negotiations were underway.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 130
Santos Brasil is the leading terminal operator in Brazil with 8 strategic assets in container, liquid, and vehicle handling and logistics services across Brazil. Photo courtesy CMA CGM
Ports

CMA CGM Becomes Majority Owner of South America’s Largest Container Terminal Operator

French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM Group has completed its acquisition of a controlling 51% stake in Santos Brasil Participações S/A, marking a significant expansion of its terminal operations...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 86