MSC Sets a New Standard for Time Off in 2025, Plus Earn a $38,340 Bonus as an Able Seaman!

April 25, 2025

MSC is giving CIVMARs more time off without missing a paycheck. Every four months at sea, you’ll get two months of paid leave, giving you more time to recharge before your next assignment. And when it’s time to get back to work, the virtual pool lets you wait from home.

Are you an experienced mariner looking for a career with stability, purpose, and exceptional benefits? Military Sealift Command (MSC) is now offering a $38,340 sign-on bonus for qualified Able Seamen (AB) joining our fleet. This bonus is paid out in a lump sum within the first month of joining!

Why Choose MSC?

? Sign-on Bonuses offered for many positions                                                                                                    ? 4 and 2 rotation allows for more time at home
? Steady Employment with federal job security
? World Travel
? Excellent Pay & Benefits, including health insurance and retirement plans                                             

Whether you’re an experienced AB or a mariner interested another role, there’s never been a better time to join MSC. With hiring bonuses offered in many positions, and new standards for time off, it is Time to Take Command of your career.

As the U.S. Navy’s premier maritime logistics force, MSC delivers critical supplies, fuel, and equipment to support military operations worldwide. You’ll play a vital role in keeping our fleet mission-ready while earning competitive pay, federal benefits, and a generous bonus to start your journey.

Learn more & apply now at sealiftcommand.com

