Ensuring Safer Seas: Marine Surveyors Gather to Set New Standards in Vessel Inspection

May 12, 2025

The National Association of Marine Surveyors (NAMS) recently concluded its 62nd national conference in Biloxi, Mississippi, marking another milestone in the organization’s ongoing efforts to enhance industry standards. The event brought together surveyors from diverse disciplines to discuss the latest advancements in vessel inspection, certification, and safety protocols. Among the key topics addressed were updates to the Marine Warranty Surveyor program, as well as refinements to the Yachts and Small Craft certified marine surveyor examination, reflecting the NAMS’ commitment to maintaining the highest level of professional expertise.

Conference Highlights and Keynote Speakers

A lineup of esteemed speakers provided valuable insights into the evolving landscape of marine surveying. NAMS president John Baird, a veteran in the field, emphasized the importance of continuous education, stating, “As technology advances, so too must our approach to vessel inspection. Standardization and training are key to ensuring safety at sea.”

Steve Weiss, another leading figure in the industry, spoke about the significance of integrating digital tools into modern surveying practices. “Leveraging technology will not only improve accuracy in inspections but also streamline reporting, ultimately benefiting shipowners and regulatory bodies alike,” he remarked.

Discussions for expanding global recruitment and training, highlighted the importance of attracting new talent to the profession. “The industry needs fresh perspectives and diverse expertise. By promoting marine surveying as a rewarding career, we can ensure its longevity and effectiveness,” 

Expanding International Recruitment Efforts

A recurring theme throughout the conference was the need to bolster international recruitment efforts to meet the growing demand for qualified surveyors. Discussions centered on strategies to engage young professionals and attract talent from regions with emerging maritime industries. NAMS is actively working to strengthen partnerships with educational institutions and training programs worldwide, ensuring that the next generation of surveyors is well-equipped to uphold industry standards.

About the National Association of Marine Surveyors

The National Association of Marine Surveyors (NAMS) has been a pillar of excellence in the marine surveying profession for over six decades. Dedicated to upholding the highest standards in vessel inspection, NAMS provides certification, ongoing education, and a collaborative platform for marine surveyors across multiple disciplines. For more information on NAMS, membership requirements and its programs, visit our website here.

