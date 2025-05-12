gCaptain-logo
DP World To Invest $760m in Dominican Republic Port of Caucedo 

Malte Humpert
May 12, 2025

Dubai-based DP World, a major international logistics company, has announced the launch of a Free Trade Zone in the Dominican Republic. A $760m investment will expand capacity at the Port of Caucedo from 2.5m TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) to 3.1m. The Free Trade Zone will expand onto 225 hectares of thus-far undeveloped land.

The expansion aims to attract $3.9b in foreign direct investment to establish the Dominican Republic as a regional nearshoring and trade hub. 

The Port of Caucedo sits around 1,100 nautical miles from Miami.

“By boosting capacity and enabling nearshoring opportunities, we will transform Caucedo into the most advanced logistics hub in the Caribbean, not only strengthening supply chain resilience across the Americas but also creating a powerful engine for economic growth and job creation in the Dominican Republic,” says Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and Group CEO of DP World.

The $760m investment will be used in equal shares for the expansion of port infrastructure and development of the FTZ. Port facilities will be expanded to accommodate the largest types of vessels. In the trade zone basic infrastructure like roads and utilities will accompany commercial and marketing centers to attract logistics tenants. 

“With its proximity to U.S. markets and duty-free access, the Dominican Republic offers a compelling environment for manufacturers and logistics providers, with competitive costs and robust tax incentives. Caucedo already serves as a vital transshipment and logistics hub in the region, and this expansion will enhance its role as a launchpad for global trade,” said Morten Johansen, Chief Operating Officer, DP World Americas.

Dominican Republic
dp world
dubai
